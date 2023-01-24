ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Reuters

Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour

SANTIAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to drum up support for Ukraine during his first South American tour although differences with his hosts emerged, with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declaring the region was not planning on sending weapons.
Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine – Ukraine ambassador to France

PARIS (Reuters) – A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine’s ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. “As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
EU seeks effective justice for ‘horrific’ crimes in Ukraine war

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Union wants swift accountability for “horrific” crimes in Ukraine, EU justice ministers said on Friday, even as they differed over the methods in a debate about how to bring prosecutions, seek evidence or fund war damage repairs. The bloc’s 27 justice ministers...
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest -ministry sources

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish foreign ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said. One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the...
Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) – A gunman killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday in an attack that heightened fears of a spiral in violence, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. Police...
Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as hopes rise for IMF money

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying on Friday after steep decline over the previous two days, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package. On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell...

