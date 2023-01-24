Read full article on original website
Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour
SANTIAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to drum up support for Ukraine during his first South American tour although differences with his hosts emerged, with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declaring the region was not planning on sending weapons.
Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine – Ukraine ambassador to France
PARIS (Reuters) – A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine’s ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. “As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
EU seeks effective justice for ‘horrific’ crimes in Ukraine war
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Union wants swift accountability for “horrific” crimes in Ukraine, EU justice ministers said on Friday, even as they differed over the methods in a debate about how to bring prosecutions, seek evidence or fund war damage repairs. The bloc’s 27 justice ministers...
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest -ministry sources
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish foreign ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said. One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
Blinken begins Middle East trip with call for calm as Israeli-Palestinian violence flares
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has arrived in Egypt to begin a three-day visit to the Middle East where he will look to ease Israeli-Palestinian tensions after an eruption of violence. The US secretary of state will travel to Jerusalem on Monday to meet with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals
JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) – A gunman killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday in an attack that heightened fears of a spiral in violence, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. Police...
Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as hopes rise for IMF money
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying on Friday after steep decline over the previous two days, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package. On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell...
UAE museum unveils Torah scroll that survived the Holocaust in tolerance push
DUBAI (Reuters) – A private museum in the United Arab Emirates unveiled on Saturday a Torah scroll that survived the Holocaust, the latest sign of what Israel and its new Arab allies describe as a new approach to understanding Jewish history in the Middle East. Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori,...
