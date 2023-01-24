Carolyn M. Welsh, the new president and CEO of NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissue in the state, announced the number of organ donors (283) and organs transplanted in a single year (670) reached all-time highs in 2022. These unprecedented totals mark significant increases over the previous records of 233 organ donors and 613 organs transplanted. This also marked the fourth consecutive year NJ Sharing Network has reported new records in the number of organ donors, underscoring the clear trend of increased support for organ donation in the Garden State.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO