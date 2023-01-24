Read full article on original website
Webinar Set for Phase 2 of the NJ Zero-Emission Incentive Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will host a webinar to provide small business owners in New Jersey with details of the expanded New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) on Thursday, Feb. 2. Several small business owners who are Phase 1 recipients of the program will share their testimonials and experiences.
Organ Donation in NJ Reached New All-Time High in 2022
Carolyn M. Welsh, the new president and CEO of NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissue in the state, announced the number of organ donors (283) and organs transplanted in a single year (670) reached all-time highs in 2022. These unprecedented totals mark significant increases over the previous records of 233 organ donors and 613 organs transplanted. This also marked the fourth consecutive year NJ Sharing Network has reported new records in the number of organ donors, underscoring the clear trend of increased support for organ donation in the Garden State.
Year-end NJ Housing Data Shows Market Softening
Rising interest rates, low inventory, and climbing prices have cooled the housing market in 2022, with closed sales down 17.8% over 2021, according to year-end data reports from New Jersey Realtors. “The 2022 market has softened due to the rise in interest rates and elevated home prices,” said 2023 New...
Condit of St. Mary’s General Hospital Named NJHA 2023 Chair
Edward J. Condit, president and CEO at St. Mary’s General Hospital, today was installed as chair of the board of the New Jersey Hospital Association. The official installation, as well as the appointment of new board officers and members, was held during NJHA’s 104th Annual Meeting, which was held virtually.
