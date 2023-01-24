Report: Contractor 'mistakenly' opened email starting Baltimore County school cyberattack

Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
foxbaltimore.com
Reviewing the headcounts of Baltimore police officers since 2011
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The police officer shortage is apparent in Baltimore City and has been a major issue for years. Debates on how many officers are short continue, with numbers ranging from 200 to nearly 600 officers. Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of openthebooks.com joins the morning show with...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor wants pressure applied to Mayor Scott for change in Baltimore City Public Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday, Baltimore County Public Schools sent out a statement saying Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams will not be seeking a new contract. This announcement came after three years of controversy and pressure from multiple groups asking the school board to replace him. Similar demands have been...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police Department introduces new recruitment website
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police departments across the county continue to struggle to fill vacancies. Some departments are offering salary increases, benefits, and even sign-on bonuses. Captain Paul Borowski, employment section commander, and Corporal Robbie Wright, employment section recruitment, join the morning show to talk about the Baltimore County Police...
Nottingham MD
Three BCPS juniors from Parkville, Towson selected as candidates for Student Member of the Board of Education
TOWSON, MD—Three BCPS juniors have emerged as the final candidates for student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the 2023-2024 school year. Nathan Harris of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. The trio were selected following application reviews and January 25 interviews with...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in Maryland counties frustrated and concerned over juvenile crime trend
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place seeing an uptick in juvenile crime. Some surrounding Maryland counties are too, leaving some residents concerned and frustrated over the troubling trend. In Anne Arundel County, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down while standing on the back porch of his...
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
Maryland leaders react to police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage showing five officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. As a result, numerous Maryland leaders react.
foxbaltimore.com
SA Bates' gun legislation gains more support
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — It’s a united front in tackling Baltimore City’s crime crisis. As Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates's crime proposal on tougher gun sentences gains more bi-partisan support. Bates pitched his proposal to the city delegation in Annapolis Friday. “I did run on holding...
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
Engadget
Hitting the Books: High school students have spent a decade fighting Baltimore's toxic legacy
There was a time in the last century when we, quite foolishly, believed incineration to be a superior means of waste disposal than landfills. And, for decades, many of America's most disadvantaged have been paying for those decisions with with their lifespans. South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood, for example, is home to two medical waste incinerators and an open-air coal mine. It's ranked in the 95th percentile for hazardous waste and boasts among the highest rates of asthma and lung disease in the entire country.
Baltimore Officials Comment On Tyre Nichols' Death, Peaceful Protest Protection
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison issued a moving statement to the public following the release of new details surrounding the recent police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.The video message was released after the body-worn camera footage of Nichols was made public on Friday, Jan. 27. H…
foxbaltimore.com
Former mayor accuses City Hall of ignoring the will of voters
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When voters went to the polls in November, 76% voted to approve Question E which "prohibits the sale, transfer, or franchise" of the city's underground conduit system. Now, there are complaints that the city isn't listening. "I think it's a slap in the face to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Former city leader questions the impact of the consent decree
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At a quarterly hearing on Thursday, the federal judge overseeing Baltimore's consent decree took aim at the continued officer shortage at the city's police department. "Insufficient staffing is the largest single barrier standing between the police department and this court's finding," said Judge James Bredar. In...
foxbaltimore.com
BUS STOP BLUES: Baltimore City driver shortage threatens public transit
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For passengers at the Mondawmin Station in Northwest Baltimore, before they even step on a bus, it can be a bumpy ride. “I’m late for work because of this,” said bus rider Cariter Manns, “It’s just a mess, it really, really is.”
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore Police Commissioner says consent decree feeding gun violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 marked Baltimore's 8th straight year surpassing 300 homicides. For the majority of those years, the Baltimore Police Department has been under a federal consent decree. Since 2017, BPD has been working to implement required changes to the Department after an investigation by federal law enforcement...
foxbaltimore.com
Citizen flags down officers to assist man shot in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50AM, officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard, when they were flagged down by a citizen, who told officers that someone had been shot. Officers began...
Nottingham MD
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
WBAL Radio
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
WTOP
Suspended Baltimore police officer sentenced to 42 years in prison for stepson’s murder
A suspended Baltimore, Maryland, police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his stepson in 2021, according to a Anne Arundel County news release. Eric Glenn Banks Jr., was sentenced for the July 2021 murder of his 15-year-old stepson Dasan “DJ” Jones, along with...
