WTVC
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brick Universe- Listen up Lego Lovers! The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to transform into a one of a kind experience with Brick Universe. Professional Lego Artist __ is here to tell us all about it and show off some of their work. There’s still time to get your tickets for any of the four times this weekend.
WTVC
Take a house tour with Kelly Coper Homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we sit down with the one and only Kelly Cooper. She has years of experience helping people getting the home they deserve. See more online here or give her a call at 678-516-2541. We also got to visit...
WTVC
Chattanooga Room in the Inn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Room in the Inn is a residential program working to help homeless women and children. Erin Creal stopped by to explain all the services they offer. If you or anyone needs help, visit Chattanooga Room in the Inn online for more.
WTVC
Cicis in Hixson to close permanently, sign outside restaurant says
HIXSON, Tenn. — A longtime bountiful buffet of pizza pies in Hixson is shutting its doors for good. Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It is with a heavy heart that we are closing our doors. (The Gunbarrel location will remain open). We have reached...
WTVC
Chattem plant workers evacuated after menthol tank leak, fire Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — All is back to normal at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. in Chattanooga after a chemical leak and fire forced workers to evacuate Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Chattem on West 38th Street and found a fire around one of Chattem's methanol tanks.
WTVC
3 teens charged with carjacking at CHI Memorial parking lot Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 teens face charges after police say they carjacked a woman in the parking lot of CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga Thursday night. Two of the unidentified teens are 16 years old, and the other is 14 years old. The incident happened a little after 8:30...
WTVC
Teen trio charged with Saturday carjacking in Chattanooga; Second such incident in 3 days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Fire Department says that a car crash in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road on Saturday was related to the car jacking on Roanoke Avenue. Depend on us to keep you updated. EARLIER:. Three teenagers sit in jail after a carjacking Saturday afternoon,...
WTVC
Vehicle flips onto guide wire and fire hydrant injuring driver says Chattanooga Fire
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a crash with entrapment Saturday afternoon. Officials say the vehicle left the roadway and hit the guide wire of a utility pole, flipped, and landed against another guide wire and a fire hydrant. The crash happened in the 3800 block...
WTVC
Rise in Hamilton County overdoses prompts health leaders to ask lawmakers for more action
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An alarming rise in overdose deaths in Hamilton County prompted health leaders to urge state lawmakers to support an amendment that promises to address the issue. At a meeting with county leaders and local lawmakers Friday morning, representatives of the Hamilton County Health Department urged support...
WTVC
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on E. Brainerd, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon. It happened off East Brainerd Road. CPD says the man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect vehicle stayed on-scene. No report of charges have been filed at this...
WTVC
Hamilton County School Board and County Commissioners prepare for 23-24 fiscal year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will unveil details of his legislative agenda and proposed budget at the upcoming State of the State address. One key topic is funding for schools. The Tennessee Department of Education is rolling out a new funding formula for schools state-wide. Saturday morning,...
WTVC
Cleveland City Schools hires new football coach
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland City Schools (CCS) has hired Chandler Tygard as their new Head Football Coach of Cleveland High School and Head of Football Operations for Cleveland City Schools, the school system announced Friday. Tygard comes from Blackman High School where he was the Head Football Coach since...
WTVC
Person ejected from vehicle after head-on collision on Cagle Mountain Saturday morning
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a head-on collision on Cagle Mountain Saturday morning. Officials responded at 7 a.m. to the side of Cagle Mtn Hwy 111/8 above the waterfalls. When crews arrived, they say one vehicle was still in the roadway with the driver...
