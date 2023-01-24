ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brick Universe- Listen up Lego Lovers! The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to transform into a one of a kind experience with Brick Universe. Professional Lego Artist __ is here to tell us all about it and show off some of their work. There’s still time to get your tickets for any of the four times this weekend.
Take a house tour with Kelly Coper Homes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we sit down with the one and only Kelly Cooper. She has years of experience helping people getting the home they deserve. See more online here or give her a call at 678-516-2541. We also got to visit...
Chattanooga Room in the Inn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Room in the Inn is a residential program working to help homeless women and children. Erin Creal stopped by to explain all the services they offer. If you or anyone needs help, visit Chattanooga Room in the Inn online for more.
Chattem plant workers evacuated after menthol tank leak, fire Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — All is back to normal at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. in Chattanooga after a chemical leak and fire forced workers to evacuate Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Chattem on West 38th Street and found a fire around one of Chattem's methanol tanks.
Cleveland City Schools hires new football coach

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland City Schools (CCS) has hired Chandler Tygard as their new Head Football Coach of Cleveland High School and Head of Football Operations for Cleveland City Schools, the school system announced Friday. Tygard comes from Blackman High School where he was the Head Football Coach since...
