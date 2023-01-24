Read full article on original website
We Begin Again — Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ #1
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ returns to the world built within the previous miniseries and finds ways to continue building this alternative universe, filled with such depth and great character development. Not only is there depth in the world and characters but the visual depth and language are fantastic, helping take the story to the next level.
Preview: ‘Young Hellboy– Assault On Castle Death’ #4 Reaches Its Exciting Conclusion
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Young Hellboy: Assault On Castle Death #4, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Thomas Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. Still in the grips of a fever-induced hallucination, Hellboy (aka the Scarlet Crab), his dog Mac, and...
The Outsiders Return In ‘Batman: Legends Of Gotham’ #1 Preview
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. “With Batman preoccupied, his deepest, darkest, most dangerous secrets are about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The guest list is strictly villains only, and the outlaw Red Hood fits the bill–putting him on a collision course with Batman’s deniable black-ops team, the Outsiders! With Lazarus Island spawning wild-card superpowers across the globe, the stakes could not be higher. Jason Todd, Black Lightning, and Katana will have to put aside their differences to save Batman’s legacy–and with it, the world. That’s assuming they don’t kill each other first!”
Gone In 60 Seconds: Previewing ‘The Flash: One-Minute War Special’ #1
“A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event “One-Minute War” rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!”. The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 is out Tuesday...
Preview: ‘Avatar– The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 1– Aang’s Unfreezing Day’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Avatar– The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 1– Aang’s Unfreezing Day HC, dropping next week from writer Kelly Leigh Miller and artist Diana Sim. Can you imagine not knowing your own birthday?. That’s the situation for Aang, who was frozen...
Betrayal From Within: Previewing Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Minor Threats’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #4, dropping next Wednesday from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. Betrayed by one of their own and at the mercy of the maniac they set out to kill, the Minor Threats are...
Advance Review: A Traitor In Their Midst In `Minor Threats’ #4
All good things must come to an end. So this great limited series wraps up its story with a bang. While it’s a familiar story of betrayal, the creative team has developed a rich world and some cool characters that deserve another chance. Overall. 8.5/10. Betrayal is a common...
Rhythmic Action Never Looked This Good — Watch The ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ Trailer
Hi-Fi Rush is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where your moves help create a living soundtrack developed by Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within). The timing for this project is serendipitous because I was expressing to a friend how I’d like to see an action platform game that’s cel-shaded like Mitchells vs the Machines. We already have a surplus of vintage pixel art throwback games. As someone who never grew up on 8bit games, I have no nostalgia for them and would rather see a return of mascot platformers. Hopefully, Hi-Fi Rush will be one of many titles that make 3D cartoony stylized action games popular again.
Art For Art’s Sake #193: Dream A Little Dream Of The Little Endless
Barry Kitson – “I did this for the 35th Anniversary of Death’s Head’s first appearance on https://www.facebook.com/groups/Barry.Kitson.Art”. Wally Wood – gorgeous Aces High artwork from 1955. A 1985 Comic Art cover from Moebius…. This Dan Spiegle piece… just the wonderful simplicity of the linework…
Nicolas Cage Is Dracula In The Trailer For ‘Renfield’
Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.
First Look: ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Special #1 – Shazamily Matters’
DC Comics are ramping up the interest for the forthcoming film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods with the revelation of preview pages from Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special #1 – Shazamily Matters. A movie-tie in one-shot featuring contributors including from the film’s lead man, Zachary Levi. And out Tuesday, February 28th.
Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Created: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ Vol. 1
‘The Vampire Slayer’ takes everything one might know about the Buffy franchise and brings vivid modern new life to it while maintaining all the same energy and aspects that made the universe resonate so much with the fans. Every aspect of this modernization of the Buffy mythos just works because it not only knows and loves the characters but brings them into the 21st century with graceful ease.
Asking The Right Questions – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn’ #1
Writers: Alex Segura, Alex Paknadel, Greg Pak, Dennis Culver. Artists: Clayton Henry, Christopher Mitten, Minkyu Jung, Jesus Merino. Colours: Marcelo Maiolo, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Sunny Gho. Letters: Pat Brosseau, Troy Peteri, Wes Abbott, Dave Sharpe. “Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and...
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Titles
Only the two X-Men titles to roll out this week, X-Force #37 and Legion of X #10. Both previewed below. “WHO IS THE MAN WITH THE PEACOCK TATTOO? At last—learn the truth about the man behind the mask who’s been plaguing X-FORCE since 2019’s issue #1! X-fans new and old will reel from this startling revelation. Collectors and readers alike—don’t miss this key issue!”
‘Ghostbusters’ Vs. ‘Star Wars’ — How To Reboot A Story
Rebooting and reviving old franchises is a big trend nowadays. Nostalgia is huge as filmgoers want to experience and revisit the characters and stories from childhood. But the success of these stories has been all over the map. Some have been great and worthwhile endeavors, while others seem to be nothing more than a vein cash grab to keep a franchise going. A lot of times these stories merely retread old territory while sprinkling in some new characters and storylines. Two films that tried this model were Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Eve Warlock Makes Her Debut In Ron Marz And Ron Lim’s ‘Warlock: Rebirth’
Announced last month, Marvel Comics icon Adam Warlock will headline a brand-new solo limited series this April. Reuniting creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim, known for their work building the cosmic corner of the Marvel Universe, Warlock: Rebirth will reveal a never-before-seen chapter of Adam Warlock’s fascinating origin. Before...
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 8
The National Treasure franchise has a very particular tone, which is tricky to pull off. A lot of Disney franchises use this same tone in order to invoke a sense of suspenseful danger without tipping the genre into thriller territory. Even while characters are dying, the stories are still largely fun, light, and airy. Up until this point, National Treasure: Edge of History has largely been successful at mimicking this tone. It’s a good thing too as the show compared to the movie seems geared towards a younger audience. Nevertheless, this past week’s episode got a little too tense and felt off with the rest of the season.
