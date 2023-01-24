Read full article on original website
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
longisland.com
Noema Greek Restaurant Opens in Huntington
They call it traditional Greek cuisine meets modern concepts. A new Greek restaurant called Noema opened in Huntington. Executive Chef Nicholas Poulmentis is cooking up traditional cuisine from his native Greece as seen through his own culinary lens. Noema takes over the space that used to be 7 Gerard, which...
northforker.com
Laurel Antiques offers elegant trinkets and Amish-made furniture
Phil Mannino’s wife, Marie, sure could light up a room. Throughout their 58 years together before Marie died in 2020 at age 79, the couple enjoyed antiquing in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. Among other trinkets, their treasure chest swelled with elegant Tiffany lamps. Long Island diners who...
18 children injured in blaze at NYC basement daycare
Eighteen children were injured after a fire erupted Wednesday afternoon at a daycare center located in the basement of a home in the Queens borough of New York City, fire officials said. The New York City Fire Department received a call after 2 p.m. Wednesday and found a “heavy fire"...
islipbulletin.net
More than two-dozen cats found in Islip home
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Third Precinct Crime Section Lt. Matthew Colonna held a press conference, during which they announced the arrest of an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
theexaminernews.com
We Salute DeCicco & Sons Supermarket!
My wife was preparing our Italian-American family Thanksgiving meal last year, and we were out shopping for ingredients at a local DeCicco’s in Bedford, NY. Here it was, the day before the biggest holiday of the grocery-supermarket world and we were witnessing as Mr. John DeCicco helped his very busy cashier by bagging groceries. Upon overhearing Darci say to me that she was disappointed she could not get the veal for her classic holiday spiedini dish, he quickly interjected, “excuse me, but I can help you.” He then prepared the meat himself and gave it to her.
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyotes are on the prowl across the state of New York — not only for food — but for love. The coyote breeding season runs from late January to March in New York. As they search for a mate, they are more active, making coyote sightings more prevalent.
Staten Island hairdresser launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ permanent jewelry business, with pieces welded to to your neck, wrist or finger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you own one piece of jewelry that you simply never remove? A chain, bracelet, ring or other meaningful golden trinket that never leaves your skin and has basically become an extended part of your body? If so, Courtney Coco says you’re a trendsetter. “Permanent...
greaterlongisland.com
The Hero Joint in Patchogue and Bay Shore is leading the way by slashing prices
Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Hero Joint sandwich shops in Patchogue and Bay Shore are slashing prices. “We, like many places, had to raise our prices to keep up with the inflation rocket ship,” said owner John Murray, III. “There wasn’t any enjoyment in this for us, as with many food and beverage operators.”
Town of Hempstead residents claim animal shelter trainer who resigned was treated unfairly
Christie Fanti recently resigned from her position as the town's part-time shelter trainer, a job she had for six years.
New York's Dog Walking Industry Booms: Earn up to $100,000 a Year as a Professional Dogsitter
The dog walking industry in New York City is experiencing a boom as more and more families adopt pets during the pandemic. The need for professional dog walkers is at an all-time high, and with prices for dog walking services reaching as high as $35 for a half-hour walk, this presents a unique opportunity for individuals to earn a significant income.
It's A Girl: Mom Gives Birth On Holbrook Highway
While most expectant mothers give birth in a hospital, that was not the case for Long Island mom Diana Suarez, whose bundle of joy couldn’t quite wait that long. Emergency crews in Holbrook were called at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, with reports that a woman was going into labor on the shoulder of Sunrise Highway near the Lincoln Avenue exit, according to Suffolk County Police.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in this Orange County Town
It was reported by a spokesperson from the New York Lottery that five tickets won the Powerball third-place prize for $50,000. Four of those tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park. One of those tickets just so happens to have been sold in Newburgh, New York. Five...
longisland.com
New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook
McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
longisland.com
Grab a Japanese Rice Burger at HibachiBachi in Lynbrook
A crispy outside with a juicy inside, the Hibachi Rice Bun Burger is the newest food invention to hit Long Island. Introduced at the newly opened Inatome's HibachiBachi in Lynbrook, this is a hybrid of a burger with a rice bun. You can get one meltdown style (with cheese) and...
New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church
This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
