CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Noema Greek Restaurant Opens in Huntington

They call it traditional Greek cuisine meets modern concepts. A new Greek restaurant called Noema opened in Huntington. Executive Chef Nicholas Poulmentis is cooking up traditional cuisine from his native Greece as seen through his own culinary lens. Noema takes over the space that used to be 7 Gerard, which...
HUNTINGTON, NY
northforker.com

Laurel Antiques offers elegant trinkets and Amish-made furniture

Phil Mannino’s wife, Marie, sure could light up a room. Throughout their 58 years together before Marie died in 2020 at age 79, the couple enjoyed antiquing in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. Among other trinkets, their treasure chest swelled with elegant Tiffany lamps. Long Island diners who...
OAKDALE, NY
NBC News

18 children injured in blaze at NYC basement daycare

Eighteen children were injured after a fire erupted Wednesday afternoon at a daycare center located in the basement of a home in the Queens borough of New York City, fire officials said. The New York City Fire Department received a call after 2 p.m. Wednesday and found a “heavy fire"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
islipbulletin.net

More than two-dozen cats found in Islip home

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Third Precinct Crime Section Lt. Matthew Colonna held a press conference, during which they announced the arrest of an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
theexaminernews.com

We Salute DeCicco & Sons Supermarket!

My wife was preparing our Italian-American family Thanksgiving meal last year, and we were out shopping for ingredients at a local DeCicco’s in Bedford, NY. Here it was, the day before the biggest holiday of the grocery-supermarket world and we were witnessing as Mr. John DeCicco helped his very busy cashier by bagging groceries. Upon overhearing Darci say to me that she was disappointed she could not get the veal for her classic holiday spiedini dish, he quickly interjected, “excuse me, but I can help you.” He then prepared the meat himself and gave it to her.
BEDFORD, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Hero Joint in Patchogue and Bay Shore is leading the way by slashing prices

Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Hero Joint sandwich shops in Patchogue and Bay Shore are slashing prices. “We, like many places, had to raise our prices to keep up with the inflation rocket ship,” said owner John Murray, III. “There wasn’t any enjoyment in this for us, as with many food and beverage operators.”
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

It's A Girl: Mom Gives Birth On Holbrook Highway

While most expectant mothers give birth in a hospital, that was not the case for Long Island mom Diana Suarez, whose bundle of joy couldn’t quite wait that long. Emergency crews in Holbrook were called at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, with reports that a woman was going into labor on the shoulder of Sunrise Highway near the Lincoln Avenue exit, according to Suffolk County Police.
HOLBROOK, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook

McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
LYNBROOK, NY
longisland.com

Grab a Japanese Rice Burger at HibachiBachi in Lynbrook

A crispy outside with a juicy inside, the Hibachi Rice Bun Burger is the newest food invention to hit Long Island. Introduced at the newly opened Inatome's HibachiBachi in Lynbrook, this is a hybrid of a burger with a rice bun. You can get one meltdown style (with cheese) and...
LYNBROOK, NY
Daily Voice

New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church

This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
BETHPAGE, NY

