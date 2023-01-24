”She’s a big lady! She’s muscular. I mean, it’s just a theory,“ Hostin said. The hosts of “The View” have some theories as to why Kevin McCarthy is maintaining his working relationship with Marjorie Taylor Greene — but it’s not entirely for political reasons. On Friday’s episode of the show, host Sunny Hostin theorized that the House speaker is probably afraid of the congresswoman, because “she could probably kick his butt.”

