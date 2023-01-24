Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi Body-Cam Footage Largely Vindicates NBC News Reporter Suspended for Retracted Report
Body-cam footage from the late-night attack on Paul Pelosi released Friday largely corroborated the early November reporting of correspondent Miguel Almaguer, who had his story retracted and was briefly suspended. But it doesn’t appear he’ll be getting any sort of public apology from the network. In the days...
Colbert Says Letting Trump Back on Facebook Is Like Giving Jack the Ripper a Knife: ‘A Pretty Chill Dude’ Between Stabs (Video)
Stephen Colbert thinks it’s stupid of Meta to let Donald Trump have access once again to Facebook and Instagram. In fact, during his monologue on Thursday’s “The Late Show,” Colbert said it’s like a parole board not only letting an unrepentant serial killed go free, but also arming them.
‘The Daily Show’ Host Wanda Sykes Says Meta Reinstated Trump Because ‘They Need a Hit': ‘Trump Is Their White Lotus’ (Video)
Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta announced this week that twice-impeached former president Donald Trump will be reinstated on both platforms, after a two-year suspension. “The Daily Show” guest host Wanda Sykes was not at all surprised, saying that it’s just a money-grabbing stunt. In their announcement...
CNN Analyst Calls Coverage of Trump’s Latest Speeches an ‘Incipient Disaster’
CNN analyst Bill Carter called out the lack of press coverage of Donald Trump’s recent speeches as “an incipient disaster,” noting that it fails to hold the “most lawless admin in US history” accountable. “To have ZERO accountability for the most lawless Admin in US...
CNN Just Suffered Its Worst Ratings Week in 9 Years
”Upcoming programming changes likely to make matters worse,“ an insider tells TheWrap. Boy, the hits keep on coming for CNN’s semi-new CEO Chris Licht — and we don’t mean the network’s lineup. CNN just notched its lowest ratings in nine years across all its day...
‘The View': Sunny Hostin Says Kevin McCarthy is ‘Probably a Little Afraid’ of ‘Big Lady’ Marjorie Taylor Greene (Video)
”She’s a big lady! She’s muscular. I mean, it’s just a theory,“ Hostin said. The hosts of “The View” have some theories as to why Kevin McCarthy is maintaining his working relationship with Marjorie Taylor Greene — but it’s not entirely for political reasons. On Friday’s episode of the show, host Sunny Hostin theorized that the House speaker is probably afraid of the congresswoman, because “she could probably kick his butt.”
‘GMA3’ Anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach to Exit ABC After In-Office Romance Investigation
“GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are exiting ABC after news of a romantic relationship between the pair surfaced publicly and an investigation was launched by the network. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all...
‘SNL': Cold Open Sketch Ends by Calling on DOJ to Get Justice for Tyre Nichols (Video)
The latest episode of “SNL” kicked off with a cold open sketch that largely parodied the classified documents scandal. It had some amusing jokes about how things differ between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and how former Vice President Mike Pence is kind of pathetic. But it ended...
Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Makes Chilling Call to Local TV Station
David DePape, the man caught on police body camera viciously attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer and who has been charged with attempted murder, called a local TV station newsroom on Friday with a chilling message. DePape called KTVU-TV (FOX2 San Francisco) on the same day a superior court judge...
Brian Sullivan to Fill Shepard Smith Time Slot on CNBC With ‘The Last Call’
It’s been two months since Shepard Smith’s “The News With Shepard Smith” was canceled at CNBC, and now Brian Sullivan is set to fulfill the one-hour time slot with a new show called “The Last Call,” TheWrap has confirmed. Sullivan, who is currently the...
