magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
Monroe Police Department investigating shooting involving Monroe Police Officers
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, January 28, 2023, around 2:00 AM in the 4200 block of Elm Street, shots were fired at Monroe Police Officers. This incident is currently being investigated by the Monroe Police Department. The Monroe Police Department responded to a “shots fired” complaint at Kingsway Apartments. Three or four people entered […]
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Project
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:30 PM Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will announce the broken ground on the Lee Avenue Street Improvements Project. The location of this event is 300 Forrest Avenue, which is behind Fire Station No. 4.
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At approximately 11:33 […]
cenlanow.com
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
Warren 8-year-old back home after 5 months in hospital following burn accident
The family of an 8-year-old burn victim is all smiles as he has been discharged from the hospital after 5 months of recovery.
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe Police searching for a 14-year-old juvenile
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Anaihia Frazier. According to deputies, Frazier was last seen by a family member on January 23, 2023, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket over a brown romper and pink Vans shoes. If you know the whereabouts of the […]
KNOE TV8
Bastrop residents complain of potholes, want roads fixed
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Some people in Bastrop say they’ve had enough of what they call a dangerous road. “When I drive down, you come across that track, and sometimes it just makes a ‘BOOM’, you know, it’ll jar you a little bit,” said the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2, Ronnie Traylor.
KNOE TV8
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
myarklamiss.com
Monroe man accused of throwing brick through girlfriend’s car window after argument; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 5:03 AM on January 25, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to South 5th Street due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities learned that 34-year-old LeTrez D. Huff allegedly damaged the rear windshield of his girlfriend’s vehicle with a brick.
magnoliareporter.com
Tom's Korner Store cited for alcohol sale to minor
A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in...
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested. Monroe, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana reportedly discovered 113 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of possession with intent to distribute and improper lane usage. The...
KNOE TV8
Habitat for Humanity of North La. receives donation to build home in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana will be able to build its newest home this year thanks to a donation from Frank and Kathie Cordaro, according to a Facebook post made by the non-profit. The Cordaros, who own Today’s Realty in Ruston, donated $25,000 to Habitat...
opso.net
The Ouachita Correctional Center is Hiring!
Interested in a career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Corrections? The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring Correctional Officers for the Ouachita Correctional Center. Here is Deputy Aguilar to tell you about what it takes! Interested? Click the employment tab in the menu box on this website for more information.
Grambling State University Police searching for persons of interest after on-campus shooting
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the university's Tiger Village on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to authorities, the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred on Main Street earlier that day.
Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate
cenlanow.com
Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they detected...
