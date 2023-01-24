Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered about the highest-paying jobs in the state ?

US News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report. The website states, "If you're seeking a high salary, the Best-Paying Jobs ranking list will help you search jobs that pay very well."

According to the report, there are nearly 20 careers that have especially high salaries in Texas, ranging from positions in the medical field to mechanical work and sports-related jobs.

Here are the highest-paying jobs in Texas metros along with their average salaries:

Wind Turbine Technician- $57,240

Solar Panels Installers- $61,400

Physical Therapist Assistant- $75,550

Sports Coaches- $90,000

Accountant- $95,380

Real Estate Agent- $100,060

Operations Research Analyst- $118,710

Mechanical Engineer- $125,970

Environmental Engineer- $126,730

Radiation Therapist- $129,670

Petroleum Engineer- $166,680

Podiatrist- $219,000

Nurse Anesthetist- $262,560

Pediatrician- $298,760

Physician- $375,200

Obstetrician and Gynecologist- $375,200

Check out the full US News Best Jobs Rankings report on US News & World Report's website .