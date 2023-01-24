ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here Are The Highest-Paying Jobs In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered about the highest-paying jobs in the state ?

US News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report. The website states, "If you're seeking a high salary, the Best-Paying Jobs ranking list will help you search jobs that pay very well."

According to the report, there are nearly 20 careers that have especially high salaries in Texas, ranging from positions in the medical field to mechanical work and sports-related jobs.

Here are the highest-paying jobs in Texas metros along with their average salaries:

  • Wind Turbine Technician- $57,240
  • Solar Panels Installers- $61,400
  • Physical Therapist Assistant- $75,550
  • Sports Coaches- $90,000
  • Accountant- $95,380
  • Real Estate Agent- $100,060
  • Operations Research Analyst- $118,710
  • Mechanical Engineer- $125,970
  • Environmental Engineer- $126,730
  • Radiation Therapist- $129,670
  • Petroleum Engineer- $166,680
  • Podiatrist- $219,000
  • Nurse Anesthetist- $262,560
  • Pediatrician- $298,760
  • Physician- $375,200
  • Obstetrician and Gynecologist- $375,200

Check out the full US News Best Jobs Rankings report on US News & World Report's website .

