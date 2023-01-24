Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Young Hellboy– Assault On Castle Death’ #4 Reaches Its Exciting Conclusion
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Young Hellboy: Assault On Castle Death #4, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Thomas Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. Still in the grips of a fever-induced hallucination, Hellboy (aka the Scarlet Crab), his dog Mac, and...
comicon.com
Betrayal From Within: Previewing Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Minor Threats’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #4, dropping next Wednesday from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. Betrayed by one of their own and at the mercy of the maniac they set out to kill, the Minor Threats are...
comicon.com
Gone In 60 Seconds: Previewing ‘The Flash: One-Minute War Special’ #1
“A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event “One-Minute War” rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!”. The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 is out Tuesday...
comicon.com
Rhythmic Action Never Looked This Good — Watch The ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ Trailer
Hi-Fi Rush is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where your moves help create a living soundtrack developed by Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within). The timing for this project is serendipitous because I was expressing to a friend how I’d like to see an action platform game that’s cel-shaded like Mitchells vs the Machines. We already have a surplus of vintage pixel art throwback games. As someone who never grew up on 8bit games, I have no nostalgia for them and would rather see a return of mascot platformers. Hopefully, Hi-Fi Rush will be one of many titles that make 3D cartoony stylized action games popular again.
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We had not one but two Mark Millar exclusives this week with previews for both American Jesus: Revelation #3 (here) and The Magic Order 4 #1 (here). Tony Thornley brought us news on Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day offerings here. DC Comics revealed more details and first looks a...
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Animation That Changed Cinema
YouTube channel The Cinema Cartography released an in depth video on Artistic animation from across history and the globe. I’m glad that animation is being discussed seriously in cinephile circles. Too often on the Internet there’s the default stance that “cinema is dead.” One has only to look at the current explosion of prestige animated stories for adult audiences to know that cinema is alive and well.
comicon.com
Strategy Stealth Game ‘Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew’ Announced For 2023
Developer Mimimi Games (Desperados) has announced their latest game. It is a new title that takes place during the Golden Age of Piracy, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Shadow Gambit sees the player take on the role of a cursed pirate named Afia, who’s in search of a treasure known as the Black Pearls. Afia will have a number of companions working alongside her as they traverse the Lost Caribbean and battle the forces of the Inquisition. Alongside their first cinematic reveal, the developer has also revealed a seven minute gameplay trailer to give players a good idea of what the title will be like.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 8
The National Treasure franchise has a very particular tone, which is tricky to pull off. A lot of Disney franchises use this same tone in order to invoke a sense of suspenseful danger without tipping the genre into thriller territory. Even while characters are dying, the stories are still largely fun, light, and airy. Up until this point, National Treasure: Edge of History has largely been successful at mimicking this tone. It’s a good thing too as the show compared to the movie seems geared towards a younger audience. Nevertheless, this past week’s episode got a little too tense and felt off with the rest of the season.
