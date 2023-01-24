The National Treasure franchise has a very particular tone, which is tricky to pull off. A lot of Disney franchises use this same tone in order to invoke a sense of suspenseful danger without tipping the genre into thriller territory. Even while characters are dying, the stories are still largely fun, light, and airy. Up until this point, National Treasure: Edge of History has largely been successful at mimicking this tone. It’s a good thing too as the show compared to the movie seems geared towards a younger audience. Nevertheless, this past week’s episode got a little too tense and felt off with the rest of the season.

