hawaiinewsnow.com

Molokai remains under flash flood warning as heavy rains persist

Honolulu police are investigating after officers discovered the body of a missing 36-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a Waikele apartment unit.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain possible over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heaviest rainfall has shifted to the Hamakua coast and Kohala mountains of the Big Island, while diminished shower intensity is noted across windward Maui. Unsettled weather with flooding concerns heighten later this weekend. Cool, dry and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu into Friday, as somewhat cloudy and locally wet conditions persist over the Big Island and Maui County. A surface trough is expected to strengthen over the island chain over the weekend, bringing strong northeast trade winds to Kauai and Oahu. The developing trough will increase the potential for locally heavy rainfall, initially over the east end of the chain, potentially spreading to all islands.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu

Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Beer Fest highlights local craft beer makers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Beer Fest is back at Bishop Museum Great Lawn on Saturday night. Among the beer innovators taking part is Nick Wong, co-founder of Beer Lab, who joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about adding island flavors to the art of beer making and challenges for the local manufacturing industry.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Missing McCully woman's body found

Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele

Honolulu police are investigating after officers discovered the body of a missing 36-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a Waikele apartment unit. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. HNN visited Nami Kaze, one of the nominees in the Best New Restaurant category and a modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 in Honolulu, to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

31-year-old man critically injured in early-morning Kona traffic collision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash in North Kona left a man in his 30′s critically injured, said Hawaii Island Police. Traffic investigators with the Hawaii Island Police Department said the incident happened on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, near the Henry Street intersection, around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Become a donor for Blood Bank of Hawaii and save a life — or three

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank is putting out an urgent call for donors, especially those with type-O blood. The blood bank usually has a three-day supply in the islands. But currently, it’s down to just a half day’s supply. There’s also been an increase in trauma cases...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards.
HAWAII STATE

