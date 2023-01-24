Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai remains under flash flood warning as heavy rains persist
Honolulu police are investigating after officers discovered the body of a missing 36-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a Waikele apartment unit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain possible over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heaviest rainfall has shifted to the Hamakua coast and Kohala mountains of the Big Island, while diminished shower intensity is noted across windward Maui. Unsettled weather with flooding concerns heighten later this weekend. Cool, dry and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu into Friday, as somewhat cloudy and locally wet conditions persist over the Big Island and Maui County. A surface trough is expected to strengthen over the island chain over the weekend, bringing strong northeast trade winds to Kauai and Oahu. The developing trough will increase the potential for locally heavy rainfall, initially over the east end of the chain, potentially spreading to all islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain, swept to shoreline. Officials said he was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean. Kihei is flooding more often... and residents believe it'll be an increasing problem.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School
Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Beer Fest highlights local craft beer makers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Beer Fest is back at Bishop Museum Great Lawn on Saturday night. Among the beer innovators taking part is Nick Wong, co-founder of Beer Lab, who joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about adding island flavors to the art of beer making and challenges for the local manufacturing industry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Luke says she's dedicated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Missing McCully woman's body found
Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
To tackle illegal activity, these rangers are coming to a city beach park near you
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has launched a new program aimed at putting more eyes at city beach parks to spot illegal commercial activity — and they’re accepting applicants. The Parks Department is calling them “park rangers.”. The city is investing approximately $800,000 into the program. Officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele
Honolulu police are investigating after officers discovered the body of a missing 36-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a Waikele apartment unit. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. HNN visited Nami Kaze, one of the nominees in the Best New Restaurant category and a modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 in Honolulu, to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
31-year-old man critically injured in early-morning Kona traffic collision
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash in North Kona left a man in his 30′s critically injured, said Hawaii Island Police. Traffic investigators with the Hawaii Island Police Department said the incident happened on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, near the Henry Street intersection, around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents call for greater wildlife protections amid NOAA probe into tour boat’s activities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal officials are investigating a tour boat that came close to endangered spinner dolphins off West Oahu — in a situation residents say is indicative of a bigger problem. It happened off Makua Beach on Jan. 9, according to NOAA. Officials said the area is a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Subscribers will help finance this West Oahu solar farm. They’ll also reap the rewards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solar farm with a big difference is being built on a Makakilo hillside. It will provide the first chance for people who can’t install their own solar to reduce their bills by buying into a solar project. On a south-facing slope just above the freeway,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Become a donor for Blood Bank of Hawaii and save a life — or three
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank is putting out an urgent call for donors, especially those with type-O blood. The blood bank usually has a three-day supply in the islands. But currently, it’s down to just a half day’s supply. There’s also been an increase in trauma cases...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman and sources say her disappearance may be linked to a separate case in which a man reported missing was later found dead. CrimeStoppers sent out a missing persons report for 36-year-old Johnalynn Ilae around...
