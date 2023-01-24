NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a dry Saturday, rain is expected to close out the weekend. Scattered rain continues overnight and into Sunday morning. Rain may be locally heavy at times so ponding on roads appears to be a likely scenario. Temperatures will be in the 40s as you head out the door, so dress warm, but afternoon highs for many will be in the lower 50s. There will be some dry time in the afternoon where skies will just be cloudy, but more rain will return by the overnight hours lasting into Monday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO