2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
WSMV
Two children cause Spring Hill grass fire that threatened to burn home, firefighters say
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two elementary school age children caused a grass fire that threatened to burn a home on Colton Drive on Friday evening, the Spring Hill Fire Department said. Fire investigators determined two children were responsible for the fire after reviewing doorbell camera video and home security...
WSMV
Missing Springfield man found safe in Kentucky
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Springfield man has been found safe in Kentucky, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning. The TBI said 80-year-old Ellis Albritton was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and is safe. Albritton was reported missing on Saturday.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
WSMV
Lipscomb students transported to hospital following chemical accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student at Lipscomb University suffered an allergic reaction, and several more were transported to the hospital as the result of a chemical accident. A professor stated that a female student had possible chemical burns and an allergic reaction following what was reported as a chemical...
whopam.com
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
WSMV
Injuries reported in head-on Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police said multiple people were injured Friday night in a head-on collision in Clarksville. Officers responded to the crash at Wilma Rudolph Road near Applebee’s at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. As of Friday night, the status of those injured in the crash was unknown. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
WSMV
Messy Weather for the Work Week Ahead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a wet end to the weekend, more wet weather is on the way to start the next work-week. Scattered showers will develop tonight and linger into tomorrow morning before some dry time in the afternoon. Temperatures will be at their warmest, for the next day or so, tonight. Throughout the day tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the 40s. After some afternoon dry time, more rain develops overnight.
WSMV
Nichols' family grieves at community vigil
Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. A 17-year-old was arrested on charges after a reported shooting after an off-campus fight after dismissal at Lebanon High School. Metro Action Commission restructures funds to resume emergency assistance programs.
One dead, two in custody after gas station shooting in Clarksville
A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that left one person dead and two others injured.
Man found dead following Cherokee Avenue stabbing, Metro Police say
Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was killed in a stabbing and then his body was discovered by a passerby along Cherokee Avenue on Saturday.
WSMV
Mayor announces capital spending plan
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight.
WSMV
New K-9 in town in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A new furry recruit is joining the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Sulley and his handler Sergeant Tabor are in the early stages of training, according to the sheriff’s office. The two plan to train together for the next two months before heading out for duty.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
WSMV
Rain Returns for Sunday & Much of Next Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a dry Saturday, rain is expected to close out the weekend. Scattered rain continues overnight and into Sunday morning. Rain may be locally heavy at times so ponding on roads appears to be a likely scenario. Temperatures will be in the 40s as you head out the door, so dress warm, but afternoon highs for many will be in the lower 50s. There will be some dry time in the afternoon where skies will just be cloudy, but more rain will return by the overnight hours lasting into Monday.
wgnsradio.com
Two-Vehicle Friday Night Crash in Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Friday night (1/27/2023) multi-vehicle crash resulted in injuries on the Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. Smyrna Fire-Rescue's B – Shift emergency service personnel responded to a 2-vehicle personal injury accident on Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. The accident involved a 4-door car and a 4-door SUV, both were white and compact size.
WKRN
North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges
A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, …. A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. Two people...
WSMV
Gibson Gives partnering with Onebox
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested.
