Portland native's film receives six Oscar nominations

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a home in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, you will find one proud mom. "I'm really, really proud of him," Candy Field said. Candy adores all of her children, but right now it's all about the third of her four kids, Todd Field. Todd is an actor-turned-director, and his latest project is the film "Tar."
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
District superintendents talk about challenges Oregon schools face

PORTLAND, Ore. — As communities in Oregon and across the country deal with the effects of the pandemic, rising crime, including gun violence and hate crimes, and economic hardship and uncertainty, those issues are showing up in classrooms, and the superintendents of Oregon's two largest school districts say schools are not equipped to meet the needs of some students on their own.
Suspect wanted in Southeast Portland shooting that wounded one

PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. PPB said the shooting happened at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Cooper Street near Glenwood Park around 11:15 a.m. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said,...
