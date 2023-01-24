Read full article on original website
Film by Todd Field, Portland native, nominated for six Oscar categories
Field’s mother still lives in Portland. His film “Tar” is now up for six Academy Awards, including for best director.
Portland protesters march over death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Hundreds of protesters, outraged over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, took to the streets of Portland Friday night hours after body cam and surveillance footage was released by investigators.
KGW
Portland native's film receives six Oscar nominations
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a home in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, you will find one proud mom. "I'm really, really proud of him," Candy Field said. Candy adores all of her children, but right now it's all about the third of her four kids, Todd Field. Todd is an actor-turned-director, and his latest project is the film "Tar."
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
3 teens in car, 1 gun, 1 bullet hits 2 legs in Gresham
A 13-year-old was shot in both legs when a gun went off inside a car early Friday, Gresham police confirmed.
'We still have work to do': Superintendents of Oregon's biggest school districts react to new graduation rates report
PORTLAND, Ore. — After years of setbacks because of the covid pandemic, a new report shows more high school students are graduating in four years across Oregon. Oregon saw its second-highest on-time graduation rate ever in 2022. It went from 80.6% in 2021 to 81.3% last year. "We are...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
District superintendents talk about challenges Oregon schools face
PORTLAND, Ore. — As communities in Oregon and across the country deal with the effects of the pandemic, rising crime, including gun violence and hate crimes, and economic hardship and uncertainty, those issues are showing up in classrooms, and the superintendents of Oregon's two largest school districts say schools are not equipped to meet the needs of some students on their own.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
Portland city laborers rally outside Portland City Hall ahead of planned strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ahead of a planned strike on Thursday, dozens of members of LiUNA Laborers' Local 483 joined together at a rally on Saturday, outside Portland City Hall, after the city and the union failed to agree to new contract terms after 10 months of negotiations. "We're here...
KGW
Metzler Park in Estacada is a wallflower of amazing outdoor spaces
ESTACADA, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Clackamas County's Metzler Park. Off the beaten path, this is a great space for disc golfers to play the new course, and for families to explore and enjoy. Nestled in the Cascade foothills of Estacada, sits...
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' info
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' information.
Suspect wanted in Southeast Portland shooting that wounded one
PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. PPB said the shooting happened at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Cooper Street near Glenwood Park around 11:15 a.m. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said,...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Brunch in Portland: Find out which 7 spots are the best
Here are seven elite Portland-area brunch spots, according to Yelp’s all-time ratings and reviews.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
Portland, Multnomah County making plans for warming shelters ahead of predicted frigid temps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Multnomah County officials are making plans to open warming shelters due to dangerously cold temperatures early next week, although specific locations had not yet been announced as of early Friday afternoon. If conditions are cold but dry, the threshold for opening shelters is when...
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
Fight in Clark County motel room; 1 dead, 1 arrested
A fight in a Clark County motel room left one man dead and another booked into jail for 2nd-degree murder.
