We’re already about to wrap up the month of January — that’s right, we’re almost one-twelfth of the way through 2023. Time to start preparing for 2024… just kidding. Over the past week or so, the rate of rainfall at Paine Field has slowed down from what we have seen for most of the month. As I reported in last week’s article, we were 0.84 inches above average for rainfall, but as of writing this, we are only 0.17 inches above average — the gap has closed a bit.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO