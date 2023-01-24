Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9
Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9. Presentations include:. Review of comprehensive approach to school safety. Preventive and protective measures. Mitigation measures. Response to emergency situations. Post-emergency recovery measures.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present annual Children’s Concert Saturday, Feb. 4
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its annual Children’s Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. This will be the first live presentation of the Children’s Concert since 2019. The past few years the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
WSU hosts free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28
Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Apply for Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors position
Become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood PFD oversees the operation of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding 13 acres. With revitalization efforts underway, the PFD is poised to become the ideal gathering space for residents, visitors, and events. Become part of the team that is leading the transformation of the property including an expansion of the Event Center, local dining and retail destinations, housing, an on-site hotel, and public outdoor spaces.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2022
Interests: I have five pets (two cats, three dogs). I enjoy writing horror stories in my free time, and my favorite school subjects are English and Science. Community Service: I’m working on getting my driver’s license. Education Goals: I want to get As and Bs in all my...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame accepting public nominations for 2023 induction class
The Snohomish County Sports Commission is accepting nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Class. The deadline for the 2023 nominations is Saturday, March 4. The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor athletes, coaches, teams and/or sports contributors, who have distinguished...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council approves plan for five new Lynnwood police officers
The Lynnwood City Council approved a plan during its Jan. 23 business meeitng to hire five police officers and finished edits on the city’s 2023 legislative priorities. The council also continued to hear from the public regarding an outpatient methadone clinic planned for 2322 196th St. S.W. Public testimony...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Controversial Lynnwood methadone clinic receives license from Washington Department of Health
This story has been updated with a statement from Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday it has issued a behavioral health agency license to Acadia Healthcare for an opioid treatment program (OTP) to be located near Lynnwood’s Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
lynnwoodtoday.com
PDC says Councilmember Binda misused campaign funds, orders him to pay fine
Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda was found in violation of multiple RCW codes during a Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) meeting Thursday afternoon and will have to pay a $500 fine for those violations. During the meeting, the commission determined that Binda violated RCW codes 42.17A.235, .240 and .445 by using...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Four men sentenced after racially motivated assault at Lynnwood-area bar
Four men involved in the racially-motivated assault of a Black DJ at the Rec Room Bar & Grill in unincorporated Lynnwood in December 2018 were sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court in Seattle. Jason DeSimas, 45, Jason Stanley, 46, Randy Smith, 42, and Daniel Dorson, 27, had each pleaded...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Under the weather: Mix of showers, sun and cold expected for last weekend of January
We’re already about to wrap up the month of January — that’s right, we’re almost one-twelfth of the way through 2023. Time to start preparing for 2024… just kidding. Over the past week or so, the rate of rainfall at Paine Field has slowed down from what we have seen for most of the month. As I reported in last week’s article, we were 0.84 inches above average for rainfall, but as of writing this, we are only 0.17 inches above average — the gap has closed a bit.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Prep girls basketball: Royals edge Hawks in spirited rivalry game
Now in her third season playing for the Lynnwood Royals, Aniya Hooker knows all about rivalry games. Clashes between teams within the Edmonds School District can bring bigger crowds and more intensity and, for Hooker, a deeper desire to excel. Feeding off the atmosphere inside the Mountlake Terrace High School...
