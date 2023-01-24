ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9

Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9. Presentations include:. Review of comprehensive approach to school safety. Preventive and protective measures. Mitigation measures. Response to emergency situations. Post-emergency recovery measures.
WSU hosts free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28

Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
Sponsor spotlight: Apply for Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors position

Become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood PFD oversees the operation of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding 13 acres. With revitalization efforts underway, the PFD is poised to become the ideal gathering space for residents, visitors, and events. Become part of the team that is leading the transformation of the property including an expansion of the Event Center, local dining and retail destinations, housing, an on-site hotel, and public outdoor spaces.
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
City council approves plan for five new Lynnwood police officers

The Lynnwood City Council approved a plan during its Jan. 23 business meeitng to hire five police officers and finished edits on the city’s 2023 legislative priorities. The council also continued to hear from the public regarding an outpatient methadone clinic planned for 2322 196th St. S.W. Public testimony...
PDC says Councilmember Binda misused campaign funds, orders him to pay fine

Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda was found in violation of multiple RCW codes during a Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) meeting Thursday afternoon and will have to pay a $500 fine for those violations. During the meeting, the commission determined that Binda violated RCW codes 42.17A.235, .240 and .445 by using...
Four men sentenced after racially motivated assault at Lynnwood-area bar

Four men involved in the racially-motivated assault of a Black DJ at the Rec Room Bar & Grill in unincorporated Lynnwood in December 2018 were sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court in Seattle. Jason DeSimas, 45, Jason Stanley, 46, Randy Smith, 42, and Daniel Dorson, 27, had each pleaded...
Under the weather: Mix of showers, sun and cold expected for last weekend of January

We’re already about to wrap up the month of January — that’s right, we’re almost one-twelfth of the way through 2023. Time to start preparing for 2024… just kidding. Over the past week or so, the rate of rainfall at Paine Field has slowed down from what we have seen for most of the month. As I reported in last week’s article, we were 0.84 inches above average for rainfall, but as of writing this, we are only 0.17 inches above average — the gap has closed a bit.
Prep girls basketball: Royals edge Hawks in spirited rivalry game

Now in her third season playing for the Lynnwood Royals, Aniya Hooker knows all about rivalry games. Clashes between teams within the Edmonds School District can bring bigger crowds and more intensity and, for Hooker, a deeper desire to excel. Feeding off the atmosphere inside the Mountlake Terrace High School...
