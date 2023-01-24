ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

3 shot dead at Circle K in Yakima, Washington; suspect at large

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MP6bc_0kPihH2e00

At least three people were killed in what police have called a “random shooting” that took place early Tuesday at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington.

The gunman, who police believe to be 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, is still at large.

“It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said in a video shared on the department’s Facebook page . “The male just walked in and started shooting.”

Murray said police received calls around 3:30 a.m. of a man shooting people at a Circle K store.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three people shot dead inside.

Police believe there may be a fourth victim because after the gunman opened fire at the Circle K, he crossed the street and went to an Ampm convenience store and shot at a fourth person sitting in a car.

Surveillance footage showed the person move to the passenger side of the vehicle as the gunman stole the car and fled. It’s unclear whether the fourth victim was shot, and if they were, whether it was fatal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhNTY_0kPihH2e00
Suspect Jarid Haddock allegedly shot and killed three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington.
Yakima Police Department

The suspect drove away in a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, Murray said. Police do not have a license plate for the vehicle.

Police later updated the Facebook post to identify the “presumed homicide suspect” as Haddock.

“If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. YPD and local agencies are following up on leads,” the department said.

Several roads in the area are closed after the shooting, and all East Valley school districts are on secure-and-teach status, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZfZU_0kPihH2e00
According to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray, the shooting appears to be a “random situation.”
Yakima Police Department

This year so far has witnessed more mass shootings than days, with 39, according to CNN , and the incident in Yakima is the latest incident of mass violence just this week.

Eleven people were killed and at least 10 others injured over the weekend when a gunman opened fire on an Asian American community celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, just outside Los Angeles.

The violence in California persisted into Monday when at least seven people were killed in two shootings in Half Moon Bay. Later that day in Oakland, one person was fatally shot and seven others were injured .

On Monday, two students were killed at an Iowa school for at-risk youth while a third person, the school’s founder, was injured.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy