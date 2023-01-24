3 shot dead at Circle K in Yakima, Washington; suspect at large

At least three people were killed in what police have called a “random shooting” that took place early Tuesday at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington.

The gunman, who police believe to be 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, is still at large.

“It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said in a video shared on the department’s Facebook page . “The male just walked in and started shooting.”

Murray said police received calls around 3:30 a.m. of a man shooting people at a Circle K store.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three people shot dead inside.

Police believe there may be a fourth victim because after the gunman opened fire at the Circle K, he crossed the street and went to an Ampm convenience store and shot at a fourth person sitting in a car.

Surveillance footage showed the person move to the passenger side of the vehicle as the gunman stole the car and fled. It’s unclear whether the fourth victim was shot, and if they were, whether it was fatal.

The suspect drove away in a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, Murray said. Police do not have a license plate for the vehicle.

Police later updated the Facebook post to identify the “presumed homicide suspect” as Haddock.

“If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. YPD and local agencies are following up on leads,” the department said.

Several roads in the area are closed after the shooting, and all East Valley school districts are on secure-and-teach status, officials said.

This year so far has witnessed more mass shootings than days, with 39, according to CNN , and the incident in Yakima is the latest incident of mass violence just this week.

Eleven people were killed and at least 10 others injured over the weekend when a gunman opened fire on an Asian American community celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, just outside Los Angeles.

The violence in California persisted into Monday when at least seven people were killed in two shootings in Half Moon Bay. Later that day in Oakland, one person was fatally shot and seven others were injured .

On Monday, two students were killed at an Iowa school for at-risk youth while a third person, the school’s founder, was injured.