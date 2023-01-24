Read full article on original website
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
A Mainer Offers Tips For Driving In A Crappy Snow Storm
Based on what I have seen so far this winter, many of you could use these pointers!. To say that winter driving in Maine is an experience like no other would be understating it. Even after years of driving, I still get nervous just driving from the studio here in Brewer, to the west side of Bangor, when there is significant snowfall on the roads. When you factor in navigating the interstate, it's twice as terrifying.
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
U-Maine Police Offer $500 Reward for Info About Stolen $8K Bear
Police at the University of Maine in Orono are offering a $500 reward after an $8,000 copper bear statue was stolen from the campus. There are actually two acts of vandalism being investigated by University of Maine Police on the Orono campus, both of which happened in November at the Buchanan Alumni House, right on College Avenue. Police have images of the suspects and are hoping someone will recognize them and come forward with information. A $500 reward is offered in each case for credible information that leads to the positive identification of the suspects.
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
Anson Man Leads Police Chase, Arrested with 1+ Pounds of Fentanyl
An Anson man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in the seizure of over a pound of fentanyl. Cody Mosher, 28, is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, eluding a police officer, assault, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Where Was the...
Spike Mats & K-9 Used to Arrest Maine Man for Attempted Kidnapping, Police Chase & Resisting Arrest
A 43-year-old man was arrested in Waterville late Friday night after an attempted kidnapping, a police chase on the road and on foot, and resisting arrest. The Waterville Police Department said Officer Riley Dowe was on patrol around 11:30 pm when he was flagged down by a female passenger in a vehicle who was “frantically waving her hands in what appeared to be a gesture for help.”
