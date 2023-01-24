Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
AP source: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.
Chiefs lose cornerback Sneed to injury in AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their top cornerbacks on the fourth play of the AFC championship game when L'Jarius Sneed went low to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine and remained on the turf Saturday night. Sneed's helmet and shoulder appeared...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won...
Falcons hire defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen from Saints
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons found their new defensive coordinator from an NFC South rival’s coaching staff on Friday by hiring Ryan Nielsen, the former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator. Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, 73, who retired on Jan. 9 following two seasons in charge...
Chargers' Herbert has surgery on non-throwing shoulder
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last week. However he is expected to be ready for the offseason program in the spring.
