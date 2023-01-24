Read full article on original website
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Firebomb thrown at N.J. synagogue. No injuries, minimal damage reported.
State and local authorities are investigating after someone threw a firebomb at the front door of an Essex County synagogue early Sunday. The incident occurred at 3:19 a.m. at the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, Bloomfield Police announced Sunday afternoon. The device, described as a Molotov cocktail, did not burst into flames, and there were no injuries and minimal damage to the temple, police said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two
UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
wrnjradio.com
Photos: Local first responders in Warren County receive ‘Tactical Emergency Casualty Care’ training
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Several different agencies recently attended a Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) course that teaches EMS practitioners and other prehospital providers how to respond to and care for patients in a civilian tactical environment. Police, fire, EMS, and members of the Warren County Rescue...
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
Northampton County judge candidate has the support of Larry Holmes’ family | Letter
A long time ago we decided to make our home here in Palmer Township. We raised our children here, and now watch our grandchildren growing up here. We care about this community. That is the reason why we are encouraging everyone to vote for Brian Panella for Northampton County judge....
Police Search For Missing Northampton County Juvenile
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Northampton County. Logan Stenger lives in the 3800 block of William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, police said on Thursday, Jan. 26. Stenger stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. No further...
thevalleyledger.com
LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE
EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County. So far, police have not said there's any...
Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Friday afternoon five Ridgewood High School students escaped serious injury when the SUV they were traveling in crashed head-on into a utility pole. The incident occurred on the curved part of Marshall Street, less than a mile from the school. Ridgewood Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of the crash where one passenger was transported to The Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The other students involved were released to their parents at the scene. The Nissan Pathfinder damaged the pole and PSE&G determined it was unsafe. The pole is slated to be replaced immediately. Police did not state if any summonses would be issued as a result of the crash.
Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. No word on the woman's condition or what...
Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away
Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. Police investigate after pair of banks targeted
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Palmer Township, Northampton County say thieves targeted a pair of banks at the same time, less than two miles apart. One of the suspects has been caught thanks to a Good Samaritan who helped track him down. Police were called to the TD Bank on...
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
Furlong Woman Charged With Computer Fraud by Investigators in New Jersey
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A Furlong woman has been accused of running a computer-repair scam that hurt her victims not once, but twice, all while using their own computers. The Prosecutor in Bergen County, NJ, accused Mona Sethi, 65, of convincing victims of her scam that their computers were compromised. Investigators allege that for a fee, Sethi would offer to “repair” the victims’ computers. Authorities say victims would then give remote access to their computers. That gave Sethi access to their personal information, which she allegedly used for fraudulent purposes. Investigators say that Sethi created a shell company called Micro Technical Services LLC and bank accounts in India to move victims’ money overseas. On Jan. 25, officials from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office worked with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Buckingham police to execute a search warrant at Sethi’s house in Furlong and arrest her. Sethi was charged with money laundering, theft by deception and conspiracy. She is pending extradition to New Jersey. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
