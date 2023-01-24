DOYLESTOWN, PA—A Furlong woman has been accused of running a computer-repair scam that hurt her victims not once, but twice, all while using their own computers. The Prosecutor in Bergen County, NJ, accused Mona Sethi, 65, of convincing victims of her scam that their computers were compromised. Investigators allege that for a fee, Sethi would offer to “repair” the victims’ computers. Authorities say victims would then give remote access to their computers. That gave Sethi access to their personal information, which she allegedly used for fraudulent purposes. Investigators say that Sethi created a shell company called Micro Technical Services LLC and bank accounts in India to move victims’ money overseas. On Jan. 25, officials from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office worked with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Buckingham police to execute a search warrant at Sethi’s house in Furlong and arrest her. Sethi was charged with money laundering, theft by deception and conspiracy. She is pending extradition to New Jersey. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.

