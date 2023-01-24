ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Firebomb thrown at N.J. synagogue. No injuries, minimal damage reported.

State and local authorities are investigating after someone threw a firebomb at the front door of an Essex County synagogue early Sunday. The incident occurred at 3:19 a.m. at the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, Bloomfield Police announced Sunday afternoon. The device, described as a Molotov cocktail, did not burst into flames, and there were no injuries and minimal damage to the temple, police said.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two

UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Photos: Local first responders in Warren County receive ‘Tactical Emergency Casualty Care’ training

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Several different agencies recently attended a Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) course that teaches EMS practitioners and other prehospital providers how to respond to and care for patients in a civilian tactical environment. Police, fire, EMS, and members of the Warren County Rescue...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE

EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
EASTON, PA
TAPinto.net

Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Friday afternoon five Ridgewood High School students escaped serious injury when the SUV they were traveling in crashed head-on into a utility pole. The incident occurred on the curved part of Marshall Street, less than a mile from the school. Ridgewood Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of the crash where one passenger was transported to The Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The other students involved were released to their parents at the scene. The Nissan Pathfinder damaged the pole and PSE&G determined it was unsafe. The pole is slated to be replaced immediately. Police did not state if any summonses would be issued as a result of the crash.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. No word on the woman's condition or what...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away

Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
TAPinto.net

Furlong Woman Charged With Computer Fraud by Investigators in New Jersey

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A Furlong woman has been accused of running a computer-repair scam that hurt her victims not once, but twice, all while using their own computers. The Prosecutor in Bergen County, NJ, accused Mona Sethi, 65, of convincing victims of her scam that their computers were compromised. Investigators allege that for a fee, Sethi would offer to “repair” the victims’ computers. Authorities say victims would then give remote access to their computers. That gave Sethi access to their personal information, which she allegedly used for fraudulent purposes. Investigators say that Sethi created a shell company called Micro Technical Services LLC and bank accounts in India to move victims’ money overseas. On Jan. 25, officials from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office worked with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Buckingham police to execute a search warrant at Sethi’s house in Furlong and arrest her. Sethi was charged with money laundering, theft by deception and conspiracy. She is pending extradition to New Jersey. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
FURLONG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy