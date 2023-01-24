Read full article on original website
Ocular MG Should Be Considered in Patients With Ptosis, Diplopia, Says Study
With most previous studies on ocular myasthenia gravis stemming from investigations the neurology field, the present investigators came to their conclusion via neuro-ophthalmic analysis. In the absence of a standardized definition of ocular myasthenia gravis (OMG) from established diagnostic criteria, researchers of a new retrospective, single-center study say that OMG...
Vagal Nerve Stimulation May Benefit Patients With Medically Intractable Epilepsy
A review of randomized controlled trials suggests patients with epilepsy refractory to medical management may benefit from vagal nerve stimulation. A new review suggests that vagal nerve stimulation (VNS) can offer palliative benefit for patients with epilepsy that is refractory to medical management and not amenable to resective surgery. This...
Case Report on Portal Vein Thrombosis Linked With Pregnancy, Iron Deficiency Anemia After C-Section in Patient With PV
Researchers explored the case of a 40-year-old woman with polycythemia vera (PV) who developed a portal vein occlusion 1.5 months postpartum after C-section. As one of the 3 main classic disorders of Philadelphia-negative myeloproliferative neoplasms (Ph-MPNs), polycythemia vera (PV) develops in an estimated 15% of women of childbearing age (15-45 years), with an anticipated rate of roughly 0.3 per 100,000 people.
Dr Ayman Al-Hendy Outlines Evolving Treatment Options, Unmet Needs in Endometriosis
The newest treatment option for endometriosis has benefits over the previous ones available, but there remains a need for a fertility-friendly option, said Ayman Al-Hendy, MD, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Chicago Medicine. A newly available treatment for endometriosis has provided a longer-term option for patients,...
Racial Disparities Among US Neighborhoods May Have Implications for Health Outcomes
Large geographical data may offer insight on race and ethnic health inequities across the United States. A new study has found that predominantly White neighborhoods had more green spaces, fewer dilapidated buildings, and more single-family homes compared with neighborhoods with mostly Black residents or other minoritized racial or ethnic groups.
AJMC® in the Press, January 27, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A study published in the November 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® was cited in articles by Earth.com and MedicalXpress. The study, “COVID-19 Surges and Hospital Outcomes in the United States,” found increased hospital mortality odds among non–COVID-19 patients, implying compromised quality of care during COVID-19 surges. Additionally, no large-scale changes were found in discharges to other facilities.
Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of CAB-LA for PrEP in the United States
This content is paid for and developed by ViiV Healthcare. At the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2022 conference on May 10, 2022, in Washington, DC, Ashley E. Davis, PhD, director of health economics at RTI Health Solutions, presented the findings from a cost-effectiveness analysis of cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP in the United States, where it was 1 of 3 winners from more than 1600 submissions for “Best General Podium Research Presentation”. RTI Health Solutions received funding for this study from ViiV Healthcare. ViiV Healthcare sponsored the development of the model. This article summarizes the presentation highlights and was not peer reviewed.
The Health Information Technology Special Issue: Tackling New Challenges to Digital Transformation
A letter from the guest editor highlights the potential for the findings in this special issue help us take steps toward realizing the promise of information technology in health care. Am J Manag Care. 2023;29(1):17-18. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajmc.2023.89299. _____. Over the past 12 years that The American Journal of Managed Care® has...
Artificial Intelligence May Help Differentiate Colon Carcinoma From Acute Diverticulitis
Colon carcinoma and acute diverticulitis have similar computed tomography imaging features that can make differential diagnosis difficult for radiologists, but a novel artificial intelligence assistance model was shown to help diagnostic accuracy. A new study suggests that a novel artificial intelligence (AI) system has potential to help radiologists differentiate between...
Chronic Respiratory Conditions Like Asthma, COPD Are Most Costly to Treat
Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
Additional Results From POLARIX Study Show Improved PFS With No Reduction in HRQOL
New data from the POLARIX STUDY show that substituting polatuzumab vedotin for 1 part of a classic first-line chemotherapy combination to manage diffuse large B-cell lymphoma improved progression-free survival without compromising health-related quality-of-life. New data from the POLARIX STUDY (NCT03274492) show that substituting polatuzumab vedotin (Polivy) for 1 part of...
Veterans Health Stakeholders Identify Priorities to Ensure Health Equity in Telehealth
First steps include assembling equity data and reaching out to veterans’ advocacy groups. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a rapid uptake of telehealth technologies, as health care providers sought ways to assist patients without the need for in-person visits. Yet, wider adoption of the technology also has raised the potential for new and different types of health care inequities.
Clarifying the Factors in Myasthenia Gravis That Create Higher HCRU
A real-world study of health care resource utilization (HCRU) in patients with myasthenia gravis on second-line therapy identified the factors that led to increased financial burdens. A recent study examined health care costs in myasthenia gravis (MG) for patients receiving second-line therapy. The authors, writing in Journal of the Neurological...
Kaiser Permanente Division of Research: Telemedicine Gets Boost From Pandemic-Era Study
Kaiser Permanente research finds low rate of in-person follow-up needed after telephone, video visits, suggesting a long-term role for virtual care. An analysis of Kaiser Permanente Northern California telehealth visits that took place early in the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that handling routine health concerns by phone or video is a safe and effective option alongside in-person visits.
Griffin: Daratumumab Plus RVd Improved Responses for Older and Some High-Risk Patients Compared With Triplet Alone in Newly Diagnosed MM
The analysis, which was presented during the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, highlighted stringent complete response data for patients 65 years and older and those with high cytogenic risk. Key subgroups of patients with newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible multiple myeloma (NDMM) who were treated with daratumumab and a well-known triplet...
Targeted Therapies for NSCLC May Be Underused in Medicaid Programs, Study Suggests
A new study estimates that prescription of standard-of-care non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies is lower than expected in Medicaid programs, with significant variation between states. Targeted therapies for non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) may be underused in many state Medicaid programs, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open....
Guidance for AD Management Refreshed With New Recommendations
A team of experts from the United States and Canada performed this systematic review, considering for the first time patient values and preferences for their atopic dermatitis (AD) care. Clinical care, future research, and practice guidelines from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology/American College of Allergy, Asthma and...
Female Adolescents With T1D Have Lower Quality of Life Than Male Children
A systematic review evaluating sex differences in children with type 1 diabetes (T1D) found that female children had higher rates of comorbidities, higher body mass index, required higher insulin doses, and had a lower quality of life compared with male children. A systematic review assessing the sex differences between children...
