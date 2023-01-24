Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort
An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
WDW News Today
New Mickey & Minnie and Walt Disney World Apparel Available
A new series of apparel featuring Mickey and Minnie is available at Walt Disney World, as well as a Walt Disney World-branded sweatshirt and matching leggings. We found most of this apparel at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World Sweatshirt – $54.99. This sweatshirt has an ombré...
WDW News Today
Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
WDW News Today
Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Reopens Amidst Refurbishment at Downtown Disney District
Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen has reopened in Downtown Disney District amidst an ongoing refurbishment. It is not yet going by its new name, Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio. Construction walls still block the first-floor seating. Right now, guests are only allowed to dine on the second floor. The...
WDW News Today
Thousands of Walt Disney World Union Cast Members Set to Reject Disney’s Contract Offer Over Wage Disputes
Thousands of Walt Disney World Cast Members are set to reject Disney’s offer of a $1 raise per year. The Service Trades Council Union (STCU), which represents over 45,000 Cast Members, released the following statement. Thousands of Disney workers are on the verge of rejecting Disney’s wage offer. Workers...
WDW News Today
Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort
Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney 100 Platinum Character Statues Debut at Disneyland Resort
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration has begun. We have seen new Disney 100 decor popping up around the resort, the Esplanade has a new music loop, and today we found new platinum character statues. At Elias & Co., we found Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. He is mostly platinum,...
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Member Forcibly Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Isn’t Trespassed Due to Beach Club Being Home Resort
Antonio Acosta took his group of 11 out to eat at Walt Disney World on Halloween night, but his dinner wasn’t going to plan. The sheriff’s incident report didn’t say exactly how the restaurant at Disney’s Beach Club Resort couldn’t accommodate his large party. Could the 11 people not sit together? Was there a wait? Did they have a reservation at all on a busy night like Halloween?
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom to Use Only Virtual Queue and Individual Lightning Lane, No Standby Available
TRON Lightcycle / Run will use only a virtual queue and individual Lightning Lane when it opens at Magic Kingdom in April. Guests with a valid ticket or pass and a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom on the same date will be able to request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app. A standby queue will not be available. More details about the virtual queue will be available soon.
WDW News Today
Foundation Expands for New Disney Vacation Club Wing at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Now that foundation pouring is underway for the new Disney Vacation Club wing at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, more visible construction is taking place and construction materials have moved into the site. There are still multiple diggers at the construction site to move dirt around, in addition to the...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Going on Indefinite Hiatus
According to posts on the Disneyland All-American College Band Facebook and Instagram, the program will be taking an indefinite hiatus. At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time.
WDW News Today
New Hogwarts Pens and Long-Sleeved House Shirts at Universal Orlando Resort
New Hogwarts pens and long-sleeved house shirts are available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. We also found the shirts at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The two pens aren’t specifically labeled for different houses, but one is red — the color of Gryffindor...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: First Look Inside Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland
With the grand opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, a small section of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown has opened. The land has been closed since March of last year and will fully reopen on March 8, 2023. There is a new brick walkway. While things...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Monorail Reportedly Down System-Wide
Reports are coming in from across social media that both the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT lines of the Walt Disney World Monorail are down and have been for quite some time. Several guests have informed WDWNT that the monorail has been down at both the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, despite park close being a critical time for the system. Some have said the system experienced a power outage, although these reports are unconfirmed.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular Premieres at Disneyland
After months of anticipation, the new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” has finally premiered at Disneyland for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The show, which takes place primarily at Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to date, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Strange World.” Additional projections can be seen on the façade of “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
WDW News Today
Limited Release Vintage Magic Kingdom Map MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
A new vintage Magic Kingdom map MagicBand+ has joined the 50th-anniversary Vault Collection available throughout Walt Disney World. Instead of the opening day map featured on earlier merchandise, this features a late 1970s map. Previous items with this design include a pin, bags, and a travel tumbler. Limited Release Magic...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Poison Apple Mug Creeps into the Disneyland Resort
A creepy and classy way to mark the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort is with the new Disney100 Poison Apple Mug!. The mug is inspired by the poison apple that the Evil Queen gives to Snow White in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Disney’s first fully-animated feature film.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Snickers Sundae Joins the Lineup at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Craving a Snickers? For Disney 100 Years of Wonder, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure has you covered with the Snickers Sundae! The classic candy bar sounds like the perfect basis for a sundae, so we’re excited to dive in!. Snickers Sundae – $9.99. Butter-Pecan...
Comments / 0