Reports are coming in from across social media that both the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT lines of the Walt Disney World Monorail are down and have been for quite some time. Several guests have informed WDWNT that the monorail has been down at both the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, despite park close being a critical time for the system. Some have said the system experienced a power outage, although these reports are unconfirmed.

1 DAY AGO