Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen advocates for children’s cancer research during Know the Gold campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer, stopped by Morning Break Friday to talk about her social platform, Be Bold Go Gold for childhood cancer awareness. She’s been advocating for funding, research and awareness for years and joined the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Know the Gold Radiothon on Jan. 27. She’ll be at Scheel’s in Sparks from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. to sign autographs and do promotions for NNCCF.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Person Critically Injured in Los Altos Parkway Crash

Sparks Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive, just before 7 p.m. on Friday January 27, 2023. According to a 911 call, a person was walking in and out of the roadways before officers got a call that the person had been hit by a car. It is unknown if the person was using a crosswalk.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police arrest man on 2 counts of battery with a deadly weapon

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police arrested a man on charges of 2 counts of battery with a deadly weapon, among other things, on Thursday night. Around 8:19 p.m. Thursday, Sparks Police were called to an RV trailer in the 300 block of Wolverine Way for a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said. Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out...
SPARKS, NV
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Regional Animal Services asks for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved Thursday in an attack on someone that caused severe injuries. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Big snowstorms mean more potholes across Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Intense storms left Reno streets covered in snow until recently. Now, road crews are working day and night to fill potholes around town. “This is a bigger year with the duration of storms we had and moisture content with the rain,” said Tim Hendricks, the City of Reno Maintenance and Operations Manager.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mall Drive to close until June starting Monday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday for construction, RTC announced. The street will be closed from Jan. 30 until June as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. During the closure, access to and from the nearby shopping center will be detoured...
KOLO TV Reno

Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
STOREY COUNTY, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE

