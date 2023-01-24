ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Tri-County Conference, Jan. 20-26

The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week, including in the Tri-County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference,...
Girls basketball: Absegami uses 2nd quarter spurt to oust Gloucester Catholic

Reese Downey produced 18 points, four assists and three steals as Absegami pulled away for a 42-31 win over Gloucester Catholic in Galloway. Julia Hartman had 11 points and three rebounds while Jaidah Garrett tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for Absegami (9-10), which outscored Gloucester Catholic 21-7 in the second quarter. Kaylynn Blackwell grabbed eight rebounds.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
TRENTON, NJ
