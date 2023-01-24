Read full article on original website
Related
Which boys basketball teams are top contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders around New Jersey. NJ Advance Media breaks each championship race, highlighting the top contenders...
Girls basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep tops No. 6 Montclair Immaculate - Mecca Showcase
Katie Ledden had a double-double while Mikayla Blakes tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 76-56 win over No. 6 Montclair Immaculate at the Mecca Showcase at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, New York. Ledden finished...
Boys basketball: McNeil leads Middle Township pat Gloucester Catholic
Bubba McNeil finished with 20 points and five assists to help lead Middle Township past Gloucester Catholic 56-39 in Cape May Court House. Chase Moore produced 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while Re Ale Basquine grabbed six rebounds for Middle Township (10-9). Landen Hart pulled down five rebounds.
Boys ice hockey: Batko scores 6 goals to pace Monroe past Marlboro
Dylan Batko scored six goals to help lead Monroe to a 10-3 win over Marlboro at Howell Ice Arena. Albert Scarmato had two goals while Aiden Grinshpun and Nicholas Kozlosky had one apiece for Monroe (12-3-1).Peyton Million finished with 24 saves. Alen Grigorian scored twice for Marlboro (4-15) and Gavin...
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos & coverage for Friday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball: Hamilton West vs Notre Dame, January 27, 2023 — FRIDAY, JAN. 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Tri-County Conference, Jan. 20-26
The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week, including in the Tri-County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference,...
Boys basketball: No. 4 SPP, No. 6 Ramapo and East Side take wins at Newark vs. Everybody
Jackson Tindall, Peyton Miller and Nico Pena each scored 13 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 68-23 win over West Side during the Newark vs. Everybody showcase hosted by Weequahic. The Marauders (15-3) led 40-14 by the start of the...
Wrestling: Complete previews for N.J.’s remaining county & conference tournaments
Essex County kicked off this week’s run of county and conference tournaments across N.J., beginning on Wednesday and then ending with Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, seeing six champions en route to the title on Thursday. This is the last bunch of them, and...
Girls basketball: Absegami uses 2nd quarter spurt to oust Gloucester Catholic
Reese Downey produced 18 points, four assists and three steals as Absegami pulled away for a 42-31 win over Gloucester Catholic in Galloway. Julia Hartman had 11 points and three rebounds while Jaidah Garrett tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for Absegami (9-10), which outscored Gloucester Catholic 21-7 in the second quarter. Kaylynn Blackwell grabbed eight rebounds.
Girls basketball: No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas falls to Long Island Lutheran (NY)
St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, took an 86-43 road loss at the hands of Long Island Lutheran (NY). Long Island Lutheran led 49-22 at the half. Gianna Chuffo led St. Thomas Aquinas with 13 points, while Jessica Cooper scored 11 points. The N.J. High School...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: Orock, Baker making up for lost time
Two years ago, Fred Orock and Tyshaun Baker weren’t even playing organized basketball. Today, they are major contributors for two of the better teams in the Tri-County Conference, and last week they both had huge performances in key victories for their respective squads.
Girls basketball: McCracken drops 28 as Wildwood tops Hammonton for 4th straight win
Macie McCracken finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds as Wildwood pulled away for a 47-38 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Maya Benichou tallied nine points and four rebounds while Sinaia Hills grabbed six rebounds for Wildwood (11-5), which won its fourth straight game. Emma Peretti led Hammonton (9-9) with...
Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Roselle Catholic’s future hangs in the balance displayed in win over Bergen Catholic
For one large chunk of the first quarter, Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako looked every bit the McDonald’s All-American that he has been since being named to the 2023 game Wednesday afternoon. For a good portion of the next three quarters, the 6-8 Duke commit looked more like a...
Red Bank Catholic over Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham led all scorers with 18 points and Red Bank Catholic defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 64-56, in Red Bank. Ryan Prior had 16 points and Colin Cavanaugh added 13 for Red Bank Catholic (9-9), which used a 19-11 third quarter to pull away. Nick Rigby paced Rumson-Fair Haven (11-5) with...
Bowling: Fort Lee wins first-ever Bergen County Tournament girls team title
Fort Lee won the girls Bergen County Team Tournament for the first time program history on Saturday at Bowler City in Hackensack. The Bridgemen earned the No. 4 seed for the head-to-head Baker playoffs, and defeated Indian Hills in the final, 3-0.
Boys Basketball: Ramsey, St. Joseph (Mont.), others advance in the Bergen County Jamboree
Noah Eide scored 12 points as seventh-seeded Ramsey defeated 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.) in the second round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree at Northern Highlands High School in Allendale.
