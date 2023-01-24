Gas leak reported at Noble Elementary in NE Bakersfield

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said PG&E was making repairs to the gas leak. A spokesperson said PG&E crews are working on identifying the leak only.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gas leak at Noble Elementary School has prompted a shut off as the school seeks to make repairs, according to a release from the Bakersfield City School District.

In a letter shared with parents and guardians of Myra A. Noble Elementary, BCSD said the district was notified of a smell of gas around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The leak was located in the water utility box buried underground.

A PG&E spokesperson said the utility was called to locate the leak and shut off service at the school before repairs would be made.

PG&E crews were on scene Tuesday morning working on identifying the leak. Officials were unable to confirm when the leak will repaired and when the gas will be turned back on.

Parents are strongly encouraged to make sure their students are dressed appropriately for the brisk weather conditions. Some classrooms use electric heating systems and are not affected, the district said.

Classes will continue as scheduled as repairs to the utility gas pose no threat to students and school staff.

