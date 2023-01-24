ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Gas leak reported at Noble Elementary in NE Bakersfield

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vv7iG_0kPicqfm00

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said PG&E was making repairs to the gas leak. A spokesperson said PG&E crews are working on identifying the leak only.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gas leak at Noble Elementary School has prompted a shut off as the school seeks to make repairs, according to a release from the Bakersfield City School District.

In a letter shared with parents and guardians of Myra A. Noble Elementary, BCSD said the district was notified of a smell of gas around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The leak was located in the water utility box buried underground.

A PG&E spokesperson said the utility was called to locate the leak and shut off service at the school before repairs would be made.

California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?

PG&E crews were on scene Tuesday morning working on identifying the leak. Officials were unable to confirm when the leak will repaired and when the gas will be turned back on.

Parents are strongly encouraged to make sure their students are dressed appropriately for the brisk weather conditions. Some classrooms use electric heating systems and are not affected, the district said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Classes will continue as scheduled as repairs to the utility gas pose no threat to students and school staff.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Fire causes $30K in damage to vacant Taft building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a two-story vacant commercial building in Taft, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage. The blaze on the second floor of the boarded up structure at 401 Center St. was kept in check by blasting the exterior with water as firefighters forced entry and extinguished […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Vacant building damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vacant building caught fire Saturday afternoon just southwest of Memorial Hospital. The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. in a building near 33rd and San Dimas streets. Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said the structure has previously burned and code enforcement has been out several times in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Deputy Campas to be honored with an interchange

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Senator Shannon Grove is set to unveil the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Phillip Campas Memorial Interchange at the sheriff’s office headquarters Feb. 3, according to organizers. Last year Grove introduced resolution SCR 75 to honor Campas with an interchange at highways 65 and 99. Campas was killed in the line of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bains held a ceremonial swearing-in event in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Newly elected 35th District Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains held a ceremonial swearing-in at The Station in Northwest Bakersfield Friday morning. Bains was officially sworn into the seat in Sacramento in December. During Friday’s event in front of family and friends, Kern County firefighters presented Dr. Bains with a helmet symbolic of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Camellia Show to be held March 4-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Camellia Show will be held March 4 and 5 at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. Admission is free. Entries in novice categories and floral design can be brought to the club from 7 to 10 a.m. on March 4, with judging taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Centennial High named Kern County Mock Trials champion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sixteen teams entered the courtroom and argued their case. One emerged victorious. Centennial High School won the Kern County Mock Trials, held Saturday at Superior Court and featuring schools taking on the roles of the defense and prosecution in the fictitious case of an actor charged with assaulting and robbing a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local NAACP leader discusses the death of Tyre Nichols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield NAACP President Patrick Jackson joined 17 News to talk more about the footage released on Tyre Nichols’ death. Jackson shared his reaction to the video and insight. In the video, Jackson expressed his sympathy for Nichols’ family and explained how the culture of policing impacted Nichols’ death. Watch the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Light rain expected in areas of Kern County

Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought. However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2-vehicle crash slows southbound I-5 traffic near Ft. Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, two vehicles crashed on the southbound I-5 near Laval Road causing delays for motorists. According to CHP, it is a crash involving a shuttle bus and a passenger vehicle just after 3:30 p.m. There are no reports of any serious injuries […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Boys & Girls Club to provide job readiness training to local youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will provide workforce training workshops to high school teenagers in Bakersfield. According to a release from the Boys & Girls Clubs, the summer jobs program will bring the benefits of job training to businesses and young individuals in Kern County, and teenagers will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Team Hometown Heroes educate local youth on the value of the police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of local high school students dubbed “Team Hometown Heroes” partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department to teach students at Highland Elementary School about the important role first responders play in the community. The assembly featured a presentation by officers where they explained what their job entails and how those […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy