Hip Hop artists including Coi Leray, Pusha T and Russ have reacted to the release of footage of Tyre Nichols’ brutal death in Memphis with anger and calls for justice. The video of Nichols’ arrest and subsequent assault at the hands of Memphis Police officers was released around 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday (January 27), nearly three weeks after the incident occurred on January 7. According to Sky News, the video is an hour-long compilation of four clips captured by police bodycams and CCTV cameras.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO