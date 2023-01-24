ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop World Reacts To Deadly Police Beating Of Tyre Nichols

Hip Hop artists including Coi Leray, Pusha T and Russ have reacted to the release of footage of Tyre Nichols’ brutal death in Memphis with anger and calls for justice. The video of Nichols’ arrest and subsequent assault at the hands of Memphis Police officers was released around 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday (January 27), nearly three weeks after the incident occurred on January 7. According to Sky News, the video is an hour-long compilation of four clips captured by police bodycams and CCTV cameras.
Moneybagg Yo Calls For Justice For Tyre Nichols

The rapper took to Instagram to send his prayers to Nichols’ family. Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to send his prayers to Tyre Nichols’ family and call for justice for his passing. Many protested the Memphis Police Department’s cruelty and will likely continue to do so. Moreover, the Memphis rapper shared a message to the Nichols family and to the city via Instagram.
