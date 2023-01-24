Read full article on original website
[WATCH] R. Kelly Questions Why Tasha K And Ex-Prison Guard Have Not Been Charged
Last week, R. Kelly gave an interview to vlogger Storm Monroe from prison accusing gossip vlogger Tasha K of witness tampering. Kelly accused her of leaking his emails and phone calls ahead of his trial and aggravating his girlfriends by showing them private messages. In a new phone interview, R....
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop World Reacts To Deadly Police Beating Of Tyre Nichols
Hip Hop artists including Coi Leray, Pusha T and Russ have reacted to the release of footage of Tyre Nichols’ brutal death in Memphis with anger and calls for justice. The video of Nichols’ arrest and subsequent assault at the hands of Memphis Police officers was released around 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday (January 27), nearly three weeks after the incident occurred on January 7. According to Sky News, the video is an hour-long compilation of four clips captured by police bodycams and CCTV cameras.
hotnewhiphop.com
Moneybagg Yo Calls For Justice For Tyre Nichols
The rapper took to Instagram to send his prayers to Nichols’ family. Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to send his prayers to Tyre Nichols’ family and call for justice for his passing. Many protested the Memphis Police Department’s cruelty and will likely continue to do so. Moreover, the Memphis rapper shared a message to the Nichols family and to the city via Instagram.
U.S. finds Louisiana deliberately kept inmates past release date
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Justice Department found Louisiana violated the U.S. Constitution by confining people in its custody past the dates when they were legally entitled to be released, adding state authorities were "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention."
