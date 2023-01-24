GMA host TJ Holmes’ ex Marilee Fiebig hires second lawyer as she gears up for nasty divorce after his ‘affair’

THE Good Morning America host's estranged wife has hired a second powerhouse attorney as she gears up for a nasty divorce following his reported affair with co-host.

The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal that Marilee has brought on Fara Rodriguez - who recently made partner at her firm Philips Nizer LLP in Manhattan.

Marilee Fiebig has bolstered her legal team as she braces for a nasty divorce from her estranged husband, GMA3 host, TJ Holmes Credit: Getty

Marilee was said to have been blindsided by TJ's alleged affair with fellow host, Amy Robach Credit: Instagram/Marilee Fiebig

The move comes as she faces off against suspended GMA3 host TJ following his reported affair with co-host Amy Robach.

Both TJ, 45, and now-girlfriend Amy, 49, were taken off the air and sidelined at ABC two months ago, as the network investigates the co-host lovers' workplace conduct.

Marilee, who is an attorney herself, brought Fara onto her team late last week - just one day after her attorney Stephanie F. Lehman, who is also a partner at the firm, demanded that TJ file his official divorce complaint.

Fara's impressive resume boasts over a decade of experience in handling various intricacies of divorce and family law.

Her bio reads: "​​Fara is adept at representing clients during this distressing time in their lives by compassionately and confidently finding solutions to the complex challenges they often face."

MARILEE SPEAKS OUT

Marilee's no-nonsense legal team has taken the high-profile case head-on.

Earlier this month, her lead attorney Stephanie told The U.S. Sun: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter."

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

She concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Stephanie's biography boasts her experience in "representing high-net-worth individuals in contested and uncontested matrimonial actions and child-related matters."

TJ FILES FOR DIVORCE

TJ filed for divorce on Wednesday, December 28 in New York, after 12 years of marriage.

TJ hired attorney Robert H. Moses of Moses Ziegelman Richards & Notaro, LLP. In December 2022, he was named NYC's "Lawyer of the Year" in Best Lawyers: The Family Law Issue 2023.

He received 4.8 out of five stars on Martindale-Hubbell ratings. He's also been featured on Super Lawyers, an exclusive list of top-rated attorneys, since 2006.

Per his attorney profile: "Rob is known for his pragmatic approach to the law, helping countless clients resolve their family disputes economically, thoughtfully, and fairly.

"His clients range from celebrities and high-net-worth individuals in financial, publishing, sports, and other fields to those of more modest means."

Rob joined the boutique matrimonial law firm as a partner in 2011.

Their office is located in the Empire State Building in Manhattan.

The former couple shares one child together, a nine-year-old daughter named Sabine.

TJ also has two children, Brianna and Jaiden, from his previous marriage.

GROWING ALLEGATIONS

Last week, the DailyMail reported that TJ had an alleged affair with an ABC intern 13 years his junior early on in his marriage to Marilee.

It was also alleged he had slept with an ABC producer before his romance with Amy.

While Amy was reportedly aware of TJ's alleged relationship with ABC producer Natasha Singh, a source told The U.S. Sun that she was "blindsided" by the full extent of the star's other alleged office romps.

EXIT TALKS

As The U.S. Sun previously reported, Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3 and the pair believe they are out from their jobs at ABC entirely.

Last week a well-placed insider claimed mediation talks are scheduled for this week with their lawyers, ABC's attorneys, and the network's top brass to hammer out the pair's exit package.

However, another source said while mediation is in the works, they weren't aware of anything scheduled just yet.

"All parties are willing to mediate, but there is just no guarantee that mediation will be successful," the second insider added.

Another source with knowledge of negotiations added that Amy and TJ's attorneys are absolutely in close contact with the network's legal team.

"They are all working through strategies to make the hosts comfortable enough so that the network can move on from this as quietly as possible," the source said.

Sources said that TJ fears he is on the chopping block at the network following a slew of allegations about inter-office dalliances Credit: Getty

It was revealed that Amy and TJ were involved in an alleged affair while co-hosting GMA3 Credit: Getty