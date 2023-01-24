Read full article on original website
Black Actors and Directors Dominated Last Year but Got Snubbed by the Oscars Yet Again
We're beginning to sound like a broken record, but the Oscars still can't figure out how to reward Black talent. On Tuesday, the Academy announced this year's nominations, which included plenty of first-time honorees, history-makers, and overdue accolades. However, the most glaring flaw among the nominee list was the complete shut out of women directors (specifically Black women) and Black actors in lead categories — which continues to be a repeat offense from the Academy. Remember #OscarsSoWhite?
Christina Ricci Blasts the Oscars For Reviewing Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Nomination
On Friday, Jan. 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it's conducting a "review of campaign procedures" after Andrea Riseborough's surprise best actress nomination for the indie film "To Leslie." Although the film isn't mentioned directly in the Academy's statement, the review is reportedly in response to the movie's Hollywood-backed grassroots Oscars campaign. In the wake of the news, actor Christina Ricci is calling out the Oscars for being "elitist" when it comes to its campaign procedures.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Conquer Paris Fashion Week Hand in Hand
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor brought their love to the City of Love. The couple attended Fendi's haute couture presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, marking their first joint Fashion Week appearance. They arrived hand in hand to the show, both carrying the same black handbag and wearing structured power suits — Paulson chose an oversize camel blazer and matching pants, and Taylor subtly coordinated in a gray jacket and white pants.
Priyanka Chopra Brings Back the "Rachel" Haircut
Priyanka Chopra is taking us back to the '90s. On Jan. 24, the actor offered a glimpse from her Bulgari photo shoot, revealing a new face-framing hairstyle. Chopra, who previously sported a more blunt, shoulder-length cut, gave the "Rachel" a modern-day update with choppy layers curled into the C shape. "When the glam is so fun you gotta go out," she captioned photos of her nostalgic haircut.
Anya Taylor-Joy Wows in a Plunging Corset Crop Top in Paris
When in Paris, go for the monochrome trend. That's the motto Anya Taylor-Joy abided by as she attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Jan. 23. "The Menu" star rocked a corseted top with a deep plunging neckline that finished just below the bust that she teamed with a high-waisted black midi skirt with sheer lace panel.
Eddie Murphy Jokes Dreamworks Should Have Made a Donkey Movie Before "Puss in Boots"
Yes, "Shrek" fans, Eddie Murphy would love to do "Shrek 5" — and he wants a Donkey movie, too. The "You People" star recently shared his thoughts on returning to the Shrek franchise in an interview with CTV's Etalk. "I would do another Shrek in two seconds," he said,...
Haley Bennett Relives Her Awkward Date Scene With Jonathan Majors in "Magazine Dreams"
(L-R) Elijah Bynum, Haley Bennett, Jonathan Majors, and Taylour Paige visit the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village at Sundance 2023. Image Source: Getty Images for IMDb /Corey Nickols. Imagine a dimly lit room in a small house that is covered with photos of muscly, oiled-up male bodybuilders. This...
Everything We Know About the Coming-of-Age Action-Comedy "Polite Society"
Sometimes when things fall apart, you've got to kick a little butt. That's message behind Focus Features's "Polite Society," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21. Focus Features released the trailer for the action comedy on Jan. 18, and it's all about Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), a teenage girl in London who's obsessed with becoming a professional stunt woman. School doesn't matter; all she cares about is martial arts and her sister, Lena (Ritu Arya), who's struggling after dropping out of art school. But when Lena announces that she has given up on art, is getting engaged to a guy Ria thinks is a "smarmy wanker," and is moving to Singapore immediately after the wedding, Ria is worried that something much deeper is going on — and thinks she's the only action hero who can save her sister. "They are not taking her away without a fight," she vows. Watch the thrilling trailer below.
Regé-Jean Page Is Apparently the World's Most Handsome Man, According to Science
It will come as no surprise that actor Regé-Jean Page is universally acknowledged as a very handsome man, but now we have the scientific proof to back it up. The "Bridgerton" star's face was scientifically analyzed using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, an ancient system that measures physical perfection via the symmetry of someone's face, and Page's was found to be 93.65 percent accurate. And so he has been declared as the world's most handsome man.
From Chrissy Teigen to Paris Hilton, See the Stars Who've Welcomed Babies This Year So Far
A handful of stars are kicking off the new year by expanding their families. While several of them have recently revealed that they're expecting (Princess Eugenie, Carey Mulligan, Naomi Osaka, and Jessie J), other celebrities have already welcomed their little ones into the world. Both Paris Hilton and Shemar Moore...
Lauren London's Dating History Over the Years
"You People" is the latest comedy to take over Netflix. The movie — which features the star-studded cast of Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — is about a young couple named Amira and Ezra (played by London and Hill, respectively) who want to get married but are hoping to get their parents' approval first. Since they come from two very different backgrounds, that's easier said than done.
"Gossip Girl" Ends at the Met Gala, and the Hair and Makeup Don't Disappoint
The season two finale of HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" arrived on Jan. 26, and it's quite the ending. News broke that the series won't be returning for a third season, but our main characters go out with a bang at none other than the Met Gala. As we all know,...
