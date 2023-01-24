The Santa Ana Police Department is proud to announce its commitment and official pledge to the 30X30 Initiative – Advancing Women in Policing. The 30X30 Initiative is a nationwide initiative to advance women in policing. The ultimate goal is to increase the representation of women in police to 30% by the year 2030 and to ensure policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.

