Santa Ana, CA

irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers

The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
IRVINE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County plans relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Key News Network

2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
POMONA, CA
Voice of OC

Huntington Beach Leaders Consider Enforcing Anti-Camping Laws on Homeless People

A newly seated Huntington Beach City Council took a look at the city’s homeless plan last week and is pushing forward with new enforcement plans. Last Tuesday’s discussion was the first time since the new majority took office that they’ve discussed policy for the homelessness crisis after making a pledge in their campaigns to implement a 90-day homeless plan to clean up the streets.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds

Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seeking assistance with homicide investigation in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
ANAHEIM, CA
Washington Examiner

Orange County’s purple hue

IRVINE, California — Orange County was once so reliably red that then-President Ronald Reagan affectionately said the coastal enclave south of Los Angeles is “where good Republicans go to die.” Decades later, Orange County Republicans want to show the area can still be Reagan country or at least something like it.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD commits to advancing more women in policing

The Santa Ana Police Department is proud to announce its commitment and official pledge to the 30X30 Initiative – Advancing Women in Policing. The 30X30 Initiative is a nationwide initiative to advance women in policing. The ultimate goal is to increase the representation of women in police to 30% by the year 2030 and to ensure policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads guilty to molesting three girls in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Koran studies volunteer at a Santa Ana mosque pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three girls. Ahmad Henry Osman, 60, of Tustin, molested two girls in their home on Feb. 25, 2015, under...
SANTA ANA, CA

