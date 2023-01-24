Read full article on original website
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
Man accuses Costa Mesa officer of racial profiling after heated confrontation shown in viral TikTok
Video of a driver defending his rights as he denied a Costa Mesa police officer access to a vehicle for a search has gone viral on social media.
Antelope Valley Press
LA County plans relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County police department accused of racial profiling during traffic stop
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence said Saturday that the department’s Professional Standards Bureau has launched an investigation into a traffic stop deemed by the motorist to be racial profiling. “The Costa Mesa Police Department is aware of a video on social media involving...
2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
newsantaana.com
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
Huntington Beach Leaders Consider Enforcing Anti-Camping Laws on Homeless People
A newly seated Huntington Beach City Council took a look at the city’s homeless plan last week and is pushing forward with new enforcement plans. Last Tuesday’s discussion was the first time since the new majority took office that they’ve discussed policy for the homelessness crisis after making a pledge in their campaigns to implement a 90-day homeless plan to clean up the streets.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds
Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
2urbangirls.com
Police seeking assistance with homicide investigation in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
Washington Examiner
Orange County’s purple hue
IRVINE, California — Orange County was once so reliably red that then-President Ronald Reagan affectionately said the coastal enclave south of Los Angeles is “where good Republicans go to die.” Decades later, Orange County Republicans want to show the area can still be Reagan country or at least something like it.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD commits to advancing more women in policing
The Santa Ana Police Department is proud to announce its commitment and official pledge to the 30X30 Initiative – Advancing Women in Policing. The 30X30 Initiative is a nationwide initiative to advance women in policing. The ultimate goal is to increase the representation of women in police to 30% by the year 2030 and to ensure policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Police Pull Over Bicyclist and Find Gun, Drugs, and Thousands in Cash
January 19 incident yields over $10,000, meth and more. Culver City police pulled over a bicyclist last week and recovered a semi-automatic handgun, over $10,000 in US currency and a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 19 officers observed a...
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
2urbangirls.com
Man pleads guilty to molesting three girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Koran studies volunteer at a Santa Ana mosque pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three girls. Ahmad Henry Osman, 60, of Tustin, molested two girls in their home on Feb. 25, 2015, under...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach
A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit- and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said.
