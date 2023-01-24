Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Register for a Vermont Farm Bureau Winter Workshop!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Farm Bureau is hosting a Winter Workshop Series featuring three great topics. These workshops are free in-person opportunities in February, March, and April. The full schedule is below!. February 2nd. Join the Vermont Farm Bureau for an informational session on grant...
State Archives receives programming grant from the National Historical Commission
Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced today that the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration (VSARA), a division of the Secretary of State’s Office, has been awarded a $34,000 state board programming grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), a statutory body affiliated with the National Archives and Records Administration.
SW Chamber celebrates at first in-person Annual Meeting since pandemic
The Chamber staff from left to right: Matt Harrington, executive director; Erika Floriani, membership manager; Mikaela Lewis, event manager. Photos courtesy of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber and Lorianna Weathers Photography. See more below. The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual membership meeting with over 120 members in attendance...
