The eighth annual Women Empowering Women Luncheon was held on Thursday, January 26 at The Peach Orchard. Presented by Waste Connections Inc., the event raised over $140,000 for the Interfaith Community Clinic. The mission of the Community Clinic is to provide medical, dental, and mental health services to the uninsured in Montgomery County. The event also launched its first ever Philanthropy Market which hosted local vendors from around Montgomery County. A portion of the proceeds of the market were donated back to the Clinic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO