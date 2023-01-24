ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

2023 Women Empowering Women Luncheon raises over $140,000 to benefit Interfaith Community Clinic

The eighth annual Women Empowering Women Luncheon was held on Thursday, January 26 at The Peach Orchard. Presented by Waste Connections Inc., the event raised over $140,000 for the Interfaith Community Clinic. The mission of the Community Clinic is to provide medical, dental, and mental health services to the uninsured in Montgomery County. The event also launched its first ever Philanthropy Market which hosted local vendors from around Montgomery County. A portion of the proceeds of the market were donated back to the Clinic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses

HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
HOUSTON, TX
Happy Update To Sweet Kitty After Apartment Fire

Montgomery County Hospital District is so happy to share some uplifting news in the aftermath of an apartment fire in South Montgomery County yesterday. District Chiefs Ashley Fillmore & Travis Clay used a specialized pet oxygen mask to revive a kitten suffering from smoke inhalation. The kitten made a full…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston

A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
HOUSTON, TX
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
WILLIS, TX
Deputy’s patrol car hit by suspected drunk driver while investigating chase scene

PORTER, Texas – Moments after a chase with Harris County Sheriff’s deputies ended, officials say a suspected drunk driver crashed into an officer’s patrol vehicle. It happened around 2:15 a.m. when initially deputies noticed a reckless driver near Will Clayton Parkway & U.S. 59 North in Humble. Investigators reportedly tried…
HUMBLE, TX

