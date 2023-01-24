Read full article on original website
MSNBC
American exceptionalism paved the way for Haiti's latest crisis
Things have only gotten more dire in Haiti since the government’s remaining legitimate leaders left the island last week, joining the nearly 1.6 million Haitians who have fled the crisis-ridden country over the years. The 10 senators, last elected in 2016, leave behind an empty parliament building, a figure-head president no one voted for and a capital city in the grip of gangs.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
MSNBC
Trump and Barr lose as ‘deep state’ bomb goes off: Failed DOJ plot revealed in exposé
A New York Times bombshell investigation exposes new details and "ethical" breaches in the failed effort by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr to tarr the DOJ, and find a "deep state" bias against Donald Trump. Barr's handpicked prosecutor failed to find supporting evidence or win the few cases he filed, and the Times reports intelligence agencies contradicted Barr's theories -- and ultimately his “strained justification” for the probe fell apart. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the story on the day it broke, and, while carefully noting there were no alleged crimes, the account raises other questions of ethics and abuse of power by Barr.Jan. 27, 2023.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
MSNBC
Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new evidence confirming Peter Navarro never had a privilege claim from Donald Trump in 2022, when he was defying the January 6 Committee. That defiance led to his arrest and indictment, and now the privilege clash will delay his criminal trial. A federal judge stated there is “no evidence” Trump invoked privilege while Navarro fought the committee’s subpoena.Jan. 28, 2023.
MSNBC
How Barr's quest to find flaws in the Russia inquiry unraveled
After nearly four years, prosecutor John Durham's work on if there was any wrongdoing behind the investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia is coming to an end. Reporter Charlie Savage joins Morning Joe to discuss the dissent and disputes that marked the Durham inquiry.Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
The GOP clearly hasn’t thought through its DirecTV complaints
At face value, the dispute between DirecTV and Newsmax seems like the sort of corporate clash that occasionally arises in the telecommunications industry. The provider and the cable channel have a disagreement over funding, so the former decided this week to cut ties with the latter. The Daily Beast ran...
MSNBC
Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness
Freedom of the press and freedom of expression are at the core of our national identity as Americans. And yet, prominent republicans continue to villainize the media. Most recently, former head of the CIA and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disparaged Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered by agents of the Saudi government in 2018. Journalist deaths rose by nearly 50% in 2022 from the previous year. If we stand for democracy, then we support journalists in their quest to bear witness, and hold power to account.Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
Living Black History Series: A Conversation with Dana Canedy
The “Living Black History” series will celebrate the pioneers in our community, who are living Black history right now. To kick off the series, Symone D. Sanders-Townsend had a one-on-one with Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and author Dana Canedy, who is the first African American to head a major publishing company, which is one of her many "firsts."Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
New calls for Congress to enact police reform following Tyre Nichols’ death
After Tyre Nichols was killed by the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, President Biden says he will urge Congress to pass much needed police reform measures. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to discuss what passing that reform will take. Rep. Swalwell also weighs in on the extremism that lead to the attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi. Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
The radical Christian group that is still getting a pass on Jan. 6
Materials the House Jan. 6 committee released during its final days show a deeper link between Christian nationalism and the attempted insurrection than the committee revealed in its final report. These documents raise questions about whether the committee adequately probed these ties and informed the public about them. At the...
MSNBC
Scandals aside, it’s absurd that we’re still putting classified info on paper
Last week, classified materials were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Of course, that discovery followed the discoveries of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s vacated office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at his Delaware residence. And those two cases came after the FBI executed a search warrant to retrieve documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Also, in December, Trump’s attorneys reportedly found two documents with classified markings at a storage unit in West Palm Beach.
MSNBC
Details expose Barr’s Durham probe as a law enforcement scandal
Over the course of his scandalous tenure as the nation’s attorney general, Bill Barr effectively positioned himself and the Justice Department as an extension of Donald Trump’s political operation. That changed, however, as the Republican lawyer made the transition back to private life. In fact, as the Trump...
MSNBC
Colorado Secy. of State on surge in political violence: ‘We’re not out of the woods’
Speaker McCarthy is lashing out against top Democrats even as the Paul Pelosi attack video underscores the danger of demonizing fellow lawmakers. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who has faced death threats from election deniers, joins MNSBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss Republicans’ extreme rhetoric. “We have to recommit ourselves to democracy,” says Secy. Griswold.Jan. 30, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump's 2024 MAGA litmus test
In 2018, as President Donald Trump was separating children from their parents and mocking victims of sexual assault, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer wrote, “The Cruelty is the Point.”. “We can hear the spectacle of cruel laughter throughout the Trump era,” he wrote. But cruelty is no longer...
MSNBC
Trump lawyer Eastman faces possible disbarment, among other troubles
If John Eastman thought his troubles were largely behind him, he learned otherwise yesterday. CNBC reported:. The California State Bar on Thursday charged John Eastman, an attorney closely allied with former President Donald Trump, with 11 disciplinary counts related to his alleged scheme to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. The Office of Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment, according to a press release from the State Bar of California.
MSNBC
Adm. Stavridis: “Putin owns this problem”
Following much consternation, Germany now plans to send 14 sophisticated Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine while authorizing other European nations to send more, as the U.S. pledges 31 advanced Abrams M1 tanks. Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Adm. James Stavridis says those tanks will help, but combat aircrafts are the “next big need on the battlefield” for the Ukrainians.Jan. 28, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump wants to turn schools into an ultra right-wing indoctrination pipeline
Former President Donald Trump has released a collection of proposals for education policy in one of the first major policy rollouts of his presidential campaign. True to form, it isn’t an argument about how to improve the education system. It is instead an inflammatory call for expanding reactionary culture wars in our schooling system. It’s also a signal that Trump wants to out-MAGA his potential 2024 rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when it comes to turning American education into a tool of white nationalist propaganda.
