Dover, OH

Justin Perkowski begins duties as Dover's acting mayor

By Jon Baker, The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago

DOVER ‒ Council President Justin Perkowski is settling into his new role as acting mayor of the city of Dover.

He began his duties on Monday.

More on Homrighausen: Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen ordered to pay $17,210, avoids prison

In November a jury found former Mayor Richard Homrighausen guilty of theft in office, and he was sentenced last week by Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to a fine with no jail time. Homrighausen was suspended from office May 4 by a three-judge panel appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court, and for the past eight month, former Council President Shane Gunnoe has been serving as interim mayor.

With his theft in office conviction, Homrighausen is permanently barred from public office. The vacancy in the office means that Perkowski becomes acting mayor until the Dover Republican Central Committee selects someone to fulfill the remainder of the four-year mayoral term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

No meeting of the central committee has been scheduled yet.

Perkowski said city officials have put together a plan to operate the city while he is acting mayor.

All department heads have access to his personal cellphone number, and he has access to emails addressed to the mayor. Perkowski will stop in at City Hall on a a daily basis to make sure all paperwork is signed in a timely fashion.

However, he will not maintain regular office hours as Gunnoe did.

Perkowski will continue to work at his regular job at Dover Cabinet Industries, a business owned by his family. Since he is acting mayor, he will not receive a salary for doing the mayor's job. He remains city council president, which pays $8,057.83 per year, according to Auditor Nicole Stoldt.

While serving as interim mayor, Gunnoe received the mayor's salary, which is $100,542.48 annually or $3,867.02 every two weeks.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to do what Shane's been doing, which is be in the office, but I'm only a phone call away," Perkowski said.

"The city's done a great job over the last few years and probably longer than that of keeping things running smoothly. I think it's a credit to the department heads and the administrators and the employees. I have full confidence that they'll be able to keep it going and I'm available if I'm needed."

He said he is confident that he can perform both his day job and his duties as acting mayor.

But he added that he is hoping the job won't be a long-term position, and he will not be among the applicants to finish out the term of mayor.

