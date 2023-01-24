The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club supports the fight against human trafficking. For the third consecutive year, a display has been placed in the window of the Oakland branch of the Ruth Enlow Library for the month of January, which is National Slavery & Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Chaired by Linda Bradley (pictured), the committee of Lisa Baker, Patty Hammond, Kathy Reel, and Lori Schlossnagle placed information about the signs a person is being trafficked and the impacts on a victim. One can report suspicions of human trafficking by calling 1-888-373-7888.

