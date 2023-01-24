Read full article on original website
garrettcounty.org
Open Jobs with Garrett County Government
Garrett County Government seeks applications to fill current openings for the following positions. Qualified interested persons must submit an employment application and a resume either online by clicking here or download a Garrett County Government Employment Application and submit it along with a resume. EOE. Current Open Positions:. The deadline...
deepcreektimes.com
Garrett County Public Schools: Updates for Scheduling January 25-27, 2023
As previously released, Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS) will conduct a Synchronous Virtual Learning Day (live instruction) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, due to the impending forecast. Schools will be closed for in-person learning. Students are to take all necessary learning materials home at the end of the school day today, January 24, 2023, including digital devices.
deepcreektimes.com
Garrett County Public Schools to Conduct a Synchronous Virtual Learning Day
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
WDTV
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
WVU temporarily issues alert after 1 person shot in Morgantown
West Virginia University advised students and employees to seek shelter after a person was in Morgantown Monday night. An all-clear was issued by university police shortly after 12:30 a.m. The shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to a report. Police advised avoiding Grant Avenue as they responded to a...
West Virginia teen missing, left note saying living with Amish family
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Locate Missing Area Man
UPDATE: The of City Buckhannon has confirmed that Christopher Wayne Cochran has been located. ORIGINAL: The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting the public's help on any information aiding in the location of Christopher Wayne Cochran. who was reported missing by his family. Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph's Hospital...
WDTV
Woman charged with taking over $23K from elderly grandmother with dementia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Upshur County after officers said she took more than $23,000 from an elderly grandmother with dementia despite saying it was wrong. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police began investigating the financial exploitation of an 82-year-old grandmother with dementia last...
WDTV
‘Several’ taken to the hospital after multi-car crash on I-79
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a four car crash on I-79 in Marion County. Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash on I-79 north around mile marker 137 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
Woman, child injured in head-on collision with PennDOT truck
A woman and child were injured in a head-on collision with a PennDOT truck this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The PennDOT vehicle went into a ditch. The driver was not injured. The...
deepcreektimes.com
Garrett County Republican Women’s Club Project
The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club supports the fight against human trafficking. For the third consecutive year, a display has been placed in the window of the Oakland branch of the Ruth Enlow Library for the month of January, which is National Slavery & Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Chaired by Linda Bradley (pictured), the committee of Lisa Baker, Patty Hammond, Kathy Reel, and Lori Schlossnagle placed information about the signs a person is being trafficked and the impacts on a victim. One can report suspicions of human trafficking by calling 1-888-373-7888.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
Harrison County Commission exploring possible sale of bonds for Menards development
The Commission voted to send a letter to a brokerage company regarding the sale of bonds related to the Charles Pointe development, specifically the Menards area.
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
deepcreektimes.com
Deep Creek Daily Notes Blog January 26
January 26, 2023: Today is a snow day for Garrett County Public Schools but today the schools are “fully” closed with no virtual work. Let’s see your smiley snow photos!. The weather today will be snow showers. Areas of blowing snow, with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery, with highs in the upper 20s and a low of 21. West winds of around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is near 100%. I also have seen some reports showing 6-8″ inches in the forecast…. fingers crossed!
