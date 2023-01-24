Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Amber Rose Says She Will No Longer Date, Wants to Remain Single
Amber Rose says dating is no longer in the cards for her. The 39-year-old mother of two spoke with the Sofia With an F podcast, saying, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.” She continued, per Page Six. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”
Complex
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on ‘SNL’
Lil Baby refuses to lose momentum. After notching multiple wins throughout 2022, the ATL native returned this week to deliver a stellar performance on Saturday Night Live. The episode, hosted by Creed III star Michael B. Jordan, marked Baby’s first time as SNL’s musical guest, but it wasn’t the first time he’s graced the stage.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Complex
Eddie Murphy Recalls Getting Snowed in at Rick James’ Home While Recording “Party All the Time”
Eddie Murphy and Rick James’ 1985 song “Party All the Time” wasn’t only a hit, reaching the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but also has an interesting origin story. Murphy shared the song’s backstory in a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Murphy...
George Santos' ex-boyfriend said he lived with the congressman and his wife while they were still married but thought the couple were just friends at the time: 'We all used to go party together'
George Santos' ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, also questioned Santos' claim that his mother died as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.
Complex
‘Blade’ Alum Stephen Dorff Trashes Marvel Reboot: ‘We Already Did It and Made It the Best’
Stephen Dorff has gotten himself into another entirely one-sided verbal spat with Marvel Studios over its upcoming reboot of Blade led by his True Detective co-star Mahershala Ali. “My life is pretty weird, but look, I love all kinds of movies,” Dorff, who starred in the original 1998 Blade film,...
Prince Harry Lived the ‘Friends’ Dream: ‘Crashing at Monica’s’ as a Chandler
In his revealing memoir, Spare, Prince Harry shared a story about crashing at Courteney Cox’s house after he unexpectedly ended up there with a friend. Though she was not expected to be home then, she returned in ample time to gather a party. Harry, a self-proclaimed Friends “fanatic,” revealed...
‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Complete Relationship Timeline With John Janssen
The Real Housewives of Orange County was the first and one of the most successful installments of the Real Housewives franchise. The show has been around for 10 years and never fails to deliver drama and scandal. Shannon Beador has been a huge part of the show. And although most of her storylines have involved her feuds with different cast members, her relationships have also taken the spotlight on many occasions. Beador was in a four-year relationship with businessman John Janssen. With the two broken up, let’s look back at the complete timeline of their romance.
What Has Countess Vaughn Been Up to Since ‘The Parkers’
Countess Vaughn is one of the most beloved actors from the 90s and 2000s. For several seasons, she starred as the best friend of the title character on Moesha before getting a show based on her character. Since the show’s end, she’s continued acting and has appeared on multiple reality shows.
Complex
The Talented Mr. Drizzy: Every Hip-Hop Persona Drake Has Put On
Rap fans have been arguing over whether Drake’s propensity to pay homage is actually obsessive cosplay since he walked out on that Apollo stage dipped in Cam’ron’s fabled pink fur. Prior to his two nights at the historic Harlem venue, he revealed in his latest video that he purchased Pharrell’s N.E.R.D. chains. There’s also the time Drake purchased a microphone allegedly signed by Push, so this has been an ongoing hobby of his apparently. Someone on Twitter said he’s collecting rap artifacts like Infinity Stones. Whatever the case, he seems to be enjoying himself these days as he’s living out his dreams while sitting on top of the game. Here we’re gonna run down a list of instances he styled himself in iconic hip-hop attire and/or collected rap artifacts, and guess whether he’s paying homage, doing cosplay, or both.
Complex
Vic Mensa Releases New Song “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” f/ Thundercat and Maeta
Vic Mensa has dropped a smooth new track entitled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton,” which features Thundercat and Maeta. To accompany the release, the Chicago rapper shared an action-packed visual—viewable here—which sees him parachute out of a plane while playing guitar. Shot on video with a scuzzy aesthetic, it pairs well with the throwback indie sound of the song itself, which sees him blend his exploration of more rock-oriented sounds with hip-hop.
Complex
Lil Yachty Shares New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’
Lil Yachty’s first new studio album in three years has arrived. The release of Let’s Start Here was preceded by the rollout of a suspenseful skit in which the artist was depicted strolling into a facility deemed “the Department of Mental Tranquility.”. Stream Let’s Start Here below...
Complex
Listen to Popcaan’s ‘Great Is He’ Album f/ Drake, Burna Boy, and Chronic Law
Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan has returned with his long-awaited fifth studio album, Great Is He. His second-full-length project through Drake’s OVO Sound imprint, Great Is He sees Popcaan deliver the goods across 17 new tracks. While most of the release is a solo affair, it also features appearances from Drizzy, Burna Boy, Toni-Ann Singh, and Chronic Law. With its summery sound and uplifting melodies, it’s yet another example of how effortlessly Popcaan is able to craft some of the most infectious earworms out right now.
Complex
Jim Jones Calls Drake Fifth Member of Dipset Following Apollo Theater Shows
In a post shared on Instagram, Jim Jones referred to Drake as the fifth member of Dipset following their guest appearance at his two Apollo Theater shows. “Official 5th member of Dipset,” Jones wrote alongside a clip of Drizzy showing off his The Diplomats jacket backstage. “U did tht thnku bless up to the whole #OVO.”
Complex
Here are the First Week Numbers for Trippie Redd’s ‘Mansion Musik’
Trippie Redd has landed another top 5 debut. According to Billboard, Trippie Redd’s Mansion Musik debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning him 56,000 equivalent album units. Of that number, SEA units comprise 50,000 (equaling 68.1 million official on-demand streams), album sales comprise 5,000, and TEA units comprise 1,000.
Complex
Zack Bia Makes Producer Debut With New Don Toliver Collab “Hardcore”
Zack Bia is kicking off a new chapter on Friday with the release of what marks his producer debut, i.e. the new single “Hardcore.”. The track features Don Toliver on vocals and finds Bia building on his past success as a DJ and a force behind Field Trip Recordings. For the cover art, Bia—who has a number of additional collabs on the horizon for the rest of 2023—enlisted none other than designer and 2022 ComplexCon host Verdy.
Complex
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reportedly Exiting ‘GMA’ Following Romance
Following the public revelation of their romance, Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have reportedly severed ties with ABC. Sources at the network tell TMZ the two were relieved of their hosting duties on GMA3 after a mediation session was held on Thursday. They are expected to receive payouts upon their termination, a condition within their contracts. ABC representatives allegedly accused the two of misconduct, and the mediation was said to be “extremely contentious.” One individual with knowledge of the situation described the outing of the couple as “a witch hunt.”
Complex
Drake’s Los Angeles Home Reportedly Broken Into by Burglar
Drake’s home in Los Angeles was reportedly broken into after a man got onto the property’s premises and alerted the rapper’s security, per TMZ. According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a break-in on Thursday after his security noticed an unidentified man leaving the house with something in his arms. By the time the cops showed up, the man had already left. A search around the neighborhood was initiated, and the man fitting the description was later stopped and arrested by officers. It is believed that the man had taken something from Drizzy’s property, but it’s unclear what exactly he made off with. Drake was not present at the time of the break-in.
Complex
Drake Stayed at $75,000-a-Night Suite During His Weekend of Apollo Shows
Drake lived lavishly while performing at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater last weekend. According to Page Six, the Toronto rapper dropped $75,000 a night to say at a suite in the Mark Hotel, which the outlet notes is the largest and most expensive hotel room in North America. The 10,000-square-foot suite features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a steam room, a dining room that sits up to 24 people, a full kitchen, a grand piano, a balcony, and four fireplaces.
Comments / 0