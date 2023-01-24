Read full article on original website
Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes as new Whataburger opens in metro Atlanta this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say
An Atlanta officer stopped a vehicle traveling on the right shoulder of the Downtown Connector on Saturday afternoon and...
fox5atlanta.com
Northbound lanes re-open on I-75 following crash
ATLANTA - A crash on Interstate 75 inside the perimeter periodically closed all northbound lanes on Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash happened north of Mt. Paran Road and south of Cumberland Boulevard. The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles. By 8:55 a.m., the vehicles had...
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Lanes reopen on I-75 in Atlanta after several cars crashed causing closure
ATLANTA, Ga. — A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 North closed all lanes for about 50 minutes Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. north of Mt. Paran Road (exit 256). There are multiple Atlanta police cars, an ambulance, a Georgia State trooper vehicle, and a fire truck...
Pilot of a small plane might have ignored advice from metro Atlanta airport staff, NTSB says
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the pilot of a small plane might have ignored advice from airport staff before he crashed. According to the investigation, the plane left Cherokee County Airport in Canton Thursday and crashed in Dawson County around 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
Over 100 miles of express lanes to be added to metro Atlanta interstate highways in next decade
Metro Atlanta will add over 100 miles of new toll lanes over the next decade. The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) is overseeing the new express lanes. With traffic back close to pre-pandemic levels, it’s only expected to get worse. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
Busy intersection shut down as black ice causes at least 10 wrecks during morning rush
ATLANTA — A busy DeKalb County intersection was closed after black ice caused at least ten accidents on Tuesday morning, police said. The intersection of Briarcliff Road and Clairmont Road in the North Druid Hills area was shut down until the Ga. Dept. of Transportation was able to get to the location to treat it.
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A deputy accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents
A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.
LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say
ATLANTA — One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived,...
DeKalb fire crews battle early morning apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue battled an apartment fire that broke out Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 10 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the Mountain Oaks Apartments in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Fire officials confirmed to Channel...
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
