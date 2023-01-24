ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Northbound lanes re-open on I-75 following crash

ATLANTA - A crash on Interstate 75 inside the perimeter periodically closed all northbound lanes on Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash happened north of Mt. Paran Road and south of Cumberland Boulevard. The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles. By 8:55 a.m., the vehicles had...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman

A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

