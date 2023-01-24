KENOSHA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Robert Badillo of Kenosha, who was last seen Saturday evening, Jan. 28. Officials say Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on near 12th and Sheridan Road (State Highway 32) in Kenosha. He was seen driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze (similar to one pictured below) with Wisconsin license 114-PVB. Officials say he was headed northbound on Sheridan Road leaving Kenosha. It is not known where Badillo was driving. However, officials say he made mention that he was checking his tire for low air -- so he may be in or around gas stations.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO