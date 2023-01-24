Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound I-94 near Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — UPDATE: All northbound lanes are back open on I-41/94 in Kenosha County. PREVIOUS STORY: Northbound traffic is shut down on I-94 near Kenosha for a crash reported beyond the Illinois state border. The left shoulder of the roadway is completely blocked, as of 3:00 p.m. CST.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drivers react to snowfall in Racine Co., hazardous conditions
CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Snow fell in Racine County for hours on Saturday, leaving behind hazardous conditions for many drivers in the area. In Caledonia, off I-94, drivers at the Pilot Travel Center spoke with CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White about the conditions they were seeing on the road.
wlip.com
Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
wtmj.com
Snow emergency declared for City of Milwaukee until Monday
After at least half a foot of snow was dumped on the city of Milwaukee much of the day Saturday until early Sunday morning, officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) are trying to get ahead of the frigid temperatures and clear as much snow as possible. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Kenosha man, 86, missing since Saturday evening
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Robert Badillo of Kenosha, who was last seen Saturday evening, Jan. 28. Officials say Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on near 12th and Sheridan Road (State Highway 32) in Kenosha. He was seen driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze (similar to one pictured below) with Wisconsin license 114-PVB. Officials say he was headed northbound on Sheridan Road leaving Kenosha. It is not known where Badillo was driving. However, officials say he made mention that he was checking his tire for low air -- so he may be in or around gas stations.
One-year-old killed in crash, driver arrested
A one-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle he was in has been arrested.
One dead, two injured in Racine house fire
The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire just after 4 a.m. on Sunday. A 74-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Racine that also left two others injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger crash, 1 person extricated
SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 35th and Hope, 1-year-old boy dead
MILWAUKEE - A 1-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash near 35th and Hope late on Friday, Jan. 27. Police said the fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman and a child were driving a car when it collided with a minivan. The people inside the minivan ran away from the scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Snow Emergency declared for City of Racine Jan 28-30
RACINE — A Snow Emergency has been declared in the City of Racine from 3 pm on Jan. 28 until 6 am on Monday, Jan. 30. This Snow Emergency has been declared by Section 94-216 of the municipal code. The National Weather Service is predicting a significant snowfall during...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified
NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
WATCH: Gas explosion at West Bend Qdoba, no injuries reported
No one was injured following a gas explosion at a Qdoba in West Bend early Thursday morning. Fire officials say contractors were at the restaurant to clean the vents for the cooking hood system.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
CBS 58
Hit & run crash near 35th & Hope leaves 1-year-old dead late Friday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old boy is dead after a crash near 35th St. and Hope Ave. at around 11:30 p.m on Friday, Jan. 27. Police say a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman with the 1-year old inside collided with a Dodge Caravan. According to police, occupants inside...
kenosha.com
Snow problem: Kenosha Unified’s 65th Band-O-Rama is a hit amidst winter storm
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. On the night of a major winter snowstorm, Kenosha Unified School District had a difficult decision to make on...
Milwaukee police warn of armed robberies, car break-ins in downtown area
The Milwaukee Police Department is warning of a "crime trend" of armed robberies and car break-ins occurring in the city's downtown entertainment areas.
CBS 58
Fatal shooting of 46-year-old man early Saturday morning near 35th & Sarnow
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, a man was fatally shot near 35th and Sarnow Streets. According to police the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, were arguing prior to the shooting. According to officials this investigation...
CBS 58
Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin
SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. The City of Milwaukee has declared a snow emergency for this evening into Monday morning. No parking will be allowed on the main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On...
WISN
Milwaukee man, 46, killed in shooting near 35th and Sarnow
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, around 6:25 a.m., near 35th and Sarnow streets. Police say the shooting was the result of an argument. A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot. The suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Police...
