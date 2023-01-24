Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Hosts ‘Fire Fest’
SARASOTA COUNTY (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted ‘Fire Fest’ on Saturday to educate and inform the community about the benefits of prescribed fire to the ecosystem. Staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments demonstrated how the county manages wildfire and explained how scheduled prescribed burns provide benefits to native habitats and wildlife.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Tampa releases Gasparilla parade parking info
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re heading to Tampa’s Gasparilla Parade and Festival this weekend, the city of Tampa has released important information about parking and the parade route. It’s the 106th Gasparilla festival and the pirates are taking over again!. Avoid the heaviest traffic by parking...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
Mysuncoast.com
Debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian wrapping up soon in Charlotte County
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Months and months of debris cleanup in Charlotte County coming to an end soon. This is great news for residents, four months after Hurricane Ian made it’s presence known. Nearly 4.7 million cubic yards of debris has been picked up, everything from vegetative and construction debris to appliances.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the importance of prescribed burns to the ecosystem. Throughout the event at Carlton Reserve, staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments will demonstrate why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits of fire to native habitats and wildlife and how the county manages wildfire.
Mysuncoast.com
Ethics commission approves fine, censure for Manatee commissioner
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh will pay an $8,000 fine and receive a public censure for using her position to get a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up in a wealthy neighborhood in her district in 2021, at the height of the pandemic. The Florida Commission...
Mysuncoast.com
Summons issued for Laundries’ former lawyer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A summons has been issued for Steven Bertolino, the lawyer who represented Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, and their son, Brian, during the search for Gabby Petito. Court documents show that Bertolino has been named as a co-defendant in a civil suit by Petito’s parents. Once the...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee School Board to vote on vetting procedure
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board hosted a workshop on Friday addressing the vetting of books in schools. Board members were given the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from the Executive Director of Curriculum, Dr. Laurie Breslin. The procedure comes from House Bill 1467 which...
