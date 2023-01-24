Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Wants to Stay with Raptors amid Deadline Trade Buzz
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unlikely to deal star forward Pascal Siakam prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite rumors of a potential deal. Speaking on his Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), NBA insider Jake Fischer said that while a Siakam trade is "not impossible," he would be "shocked" if it happened.
Bleacher Report
Woj: OG Anunoby Drawing Big Interest in Trade Talks; Could Command 3 1st-Round Picks
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby could possibly net as many as three first-round draft picks in a trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during Friday's edition of NBA Today (2:07 mark):. "OG Anunoby is a player around the league—there is great interest in him at really probably the most important position...
Bleacher Report
1 Player Every Team Should Dump at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
Every NBA team has something it hopes to add at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, be that a win-now contributor, a long-term draft asset or anything in between. While some clubs won't admit this publicly, they all have someone they'd prefer to unload too—or, at the least, someone who'd bring back more value in a trade than he'd supply on the hardwood.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Would Be 'Best Available Player' at Trade Deadline, Exec Says
The Toronto Raptors are still weighing whether to make any big moves before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, but one Eastern Conference executive believes they have the most coveted player on the market. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reports that swingman OG Anunoby likely "would inspire the fiercest trade-deadline...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Bleacher Report
The Most Surprising NBA All-Stars Since 2000
While the voting format and framework of the NBA All-Star Game tend to make it a popularity contest, an unexpected player occasionally slips into the showcase. Throughout the last two-plus decades, the contest has seen the surprise inclusion of Theo Ratliff and Kyle Korver, among several others. These unanticipated All-Stars either held a supporting role and/or didn't have huge production.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Bigs and Their Top Landing Spots
Sorting through the gossip and rumors leading up to the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline can be a puzzling mess, but organizing it by position can bring order to the chaos. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to split players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. With guards complete and wings in order, the focus shifts to bigs. These delineations can be subjective, with guards playing without the ball (Eric Gordon, Alex Caruso, etc.) and bigs spreading the floor as wings. For clarity (and sanity), players like John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington are considered bigs.
Bleacher Report
John Collins Rumors: Rockets Have 'Real' Interest in Hawks PF Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets are reportedly the latest team to take a look at trading for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, "the interest is real" on the Rockets' part in acquiring Collins ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Iko noted the Rockets attempted to acquire Collins...
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Says Joel Embiid Deserves to Start NBA All-Star Game After Snub
Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić believes Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was snubbed for a spot as an All-Star Game starter. Nikola Jokic said he was surprised Joel Embiid wasn't named an All-Star starter: "He deserves it." The starters were announced on Thursday...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: 'Do Not Be Surprised' If Bulls Move Andre Drummond at Deadline
As the Chicago Bulls continue their fall down the Eastern Conference standings, they have a decision to make about whether or not to become sellers at the trade deadline. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, "do not be surprised" if the Bulls move Andre Drummond ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline.
Bleacher Report
Pelicans' Zion Williamson Feels 'Great', Eyeing All-Star Game amid Injury Rehab
After being named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson isn't ruling out being able to play in the NBA's midseason showcase game. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Williamson said he feels "great" as he continues to rehab his hamstring and...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Expected to Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
Cam Reddish may be on the move yet again before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. "The New York Knicks, you can expect that they're going to move Reddish at the deadline," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Saturday. "It'll be a combination of a second-round pick and a player. Whatever combination best fits what they can get."
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Got 4 All-Star Votes Despite Not Playing With Foot Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has yet to play this season because of a foot injury, but four players still voted for him to be a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. The Western Conference All-Star starters pool is made...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Seeking Frontcourt Reinforcements at NBA Trade Deadline Behind Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is in the midst of a breakout campaign, but the Nets lack depth in the frontcourt and suffer when he's on the bench. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday's episode of NBA Countdown that the Nets will be looking to add a backup big man prior to this year's trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Julius Randle Catches Heat on Twitter for Shaky Outing in Loss to Nets
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle had a few recent outings that made it appear he was worthy of an All-Star selection, but he couldn't sustain that level of play in Saturday's rivalry game against the Brooklyn Nets. Randle finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: CHI Thinks It Can Get 2 1st-Round Picks in Alex Caruso Deadline Trade
With the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, it appears to be a strong seller's market. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) the Chicago Bulls believe Alex Caruso could yield two first-round picks in a trade. Caruso is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3...
Bleacher Report
NBA Refutes Viral Reddit Conspiracy Theory About Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Stats
Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is under the spotlight after a Reddit user insinuated that his defensive statistics are being boosted during home games, but the NBA doesn't believe there's been any wrongdoing. NBA senior vice president of communications Tim Frank released a statement refuting the notion that...
Bleacher Report
New York Knicks Proving Worthy of a Win-now Deadline Trade
Following a statement win on the road over the East-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday, the New York Knicks have a top-10 net rating and are within striking distance of home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. A few months ago, forecasting this would've seemed foolhardy. There was a...
Bleacher Report
Billy Packer Dies at Age 82; CBB Commentator for March Madness for over 30 Years
Legendary college basketball commentator Billy Packer died Thursday at the age of 82. Packer's son Mark told the Associated Press' Steve Reed that Packer had been hospitalized for three weeks and experienced "several medical issues," with kidney failure the ultimate cause of his death. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus issued...
