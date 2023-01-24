ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Wants to Stay with Raptors amid Deadline Trade Buzz

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unlikely to deal star forward Pascal Siakam prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite rumors of a potential deal. Speaking on his Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), NBA insider Jake Fischer said that while a Siakam trade is "not impossible," he would be "shocked" if it happened.
Bleacher Report

1 Player Every Team Should Dump at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

Every NBA team has something it hopes to add at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, be that a win-now contributor, a long-term draft asset or anything in between. While some clubs won't admit this publicly, they all have someone they'd prefer to unload too—or, at the least, someone who'd bring back more value in a trade than he'd supply on the hardwood.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Would Be 'Best Available Player' at Trade Deadline, Exec Says

The Toronto Raptors are still weighing whether to make any big moves before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, but one Eastern Conference executive believes they have the most coveted player on the market. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reports that swingman OG Anunoby likely "would inspire the fiercest trade-deadline...
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Bleacher Report

The Most Surprising NBA All-Stars Since 2000

While the voting format and framework of the NBA All-Star Game tend to make it a popularity contest, an unexpected player occasionally slips into the showcase. Throughout the last two-plus decades, the contest has seen the surprise inclusion of Theo Ratliff and Kyle Korver, among several others. These unanticipated All-Stars either held a supporting role and/or didn't have huge production.
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Bigs and Their Top Landing Spots

Sorting through the gossip and rumors leading up to the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline can be a puzzling mess, but organizing it by position can bring order to the chaos. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to split players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. With guards complete and wings in order, the focus shifts to bigs. These delineations can be subjective, with guards playing without the ball (Eric Gordon, Alex Caruso, etc.) and bigs spreading the floor as wings. For clarity (and sanity), players like John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington are considered bigs.
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Expected to Be Moved Ahead of Deadline

Cam Reddish may be on the move yet again before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. "The New York Knicks, you can expect that they're going to move Reddish at the deadline," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Saturday. "It'll be a combination of a second-round pick and a player. Whatever combination best fits what they can get."
Bleacher Report

New York Knicks Proving Worthy of a Win-now Deadline Trade

Following a statement win on the road over the East-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday, the New York Knicks have a top-10 net rating and are within striking distance of home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. A few months ago, forecasting this would've seemed foolhardy. There was a...
