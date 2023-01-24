Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new Adventure Book game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming next month. Ravensburger has announced The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game, a new cooperative board game that plays out the entire Lord of the Rings movie trilogy over a series of eight chapters. Each chapter will have different objectives and rules, with a board made up of two pages from the eponymous adventure book included in the game, with players trying to make their way through iconic scenes from the movies. Seven miniatures will be included in the game – the four Hobbits, Aragon, Gimli, and Legolas.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Watch Jennifer Coolidge Sing Show Tunes to Jennifer Lopez in Hilarious Clip from Shotgun Wedding
Shotgun Wedding is streaming on Prime Video this Friday Jennifer Coolidge knows how to make an entrance! In a clip from the new comedy Shotgun Wedding shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Emmy winner stars as Carol, the mother of the groom Tom (played by Josh Duhamel in the film), as she shows up to the ceremony. Darcy, the bride-to-be played by Jennifer Lopez, begs her mother Renata (Sônia Braga) to play nice with Carol after she requests not to be seated with her during the destination wedding. "She's excited, okay?" Lopez's Darcy says...
M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Apocalyptic Thriller
Early social media review round-up from early screenings of M. Knight Shyamalan’s new apocalyptic thriller, Knock at the Cabin.
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
netflixjunkie.com
A HEMSWORTH TAKEOVER! Henry Cavill Dropped From Another Fantasy Project, Courtesy of a Hemsworth Brother, and It’s NOT Liam
The British actor seems to have been going through a big career shift right now. Henry Cavill left The Witcher right after coming back to the DCEU, only to get axed as Superman, too. However, the actor made a comeback by partnering with Amazon Studios to live his nerdy dream. However, there was another big project that Cavill was a part of. But now, the Hemsworth brother might get it from Cavill’s hands.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
Fans Think Anya Taylor-Joy Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos
Could Anya Taylor-Joy have followed in the footsteps of Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and Emily Ratajkowski (to name just three) and undergone one of the most popular treatments of the moment, i.e., buccal fat removal? Judging by some older pictures of...
Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Is Not the Only Screen Version of Kristin Hannah’s Books
"Firefly Lane" author Kristin Hannah has several film adaptations of her other books in the works right now. Check it out:
ComicBook
HBO Max Hangs Onto Beloved DC Movies Streaming Rights After All
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is run, and newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of films for tax write-offs. The studio canceled projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and let go of most of the executives from behind-the-scenes of their DC Films. They have also been removing a bunch of things from their HBO Max streaming service and it was revealed just yesterday that The Dark Knight trilogy would be leaving the streaming service. It seems that everyone spoke too soon and the streamer will not be removing the DC movies. According to TechRadar, HBO Max will retain the rights to Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.
Frasier sequel has cast Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son
On Wednesday Deadline shared that an actor has been cast as the offspring of the lovebirds for a sequel to the beloved show which aired from 1993 until 2004. The lucky guy is Anders Keith.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Netflix's next must-watch thriller The Strays
We've got the exclusive first trailer for Netflix's new thriller The Strays, which is set to be the movie you'll all want to be talking about when it's released on February 22. The movie is the latest offering from Netflix's impressive UK slate which has given us The Wonder, I...
Comments / 1