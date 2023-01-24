Effective: 2023-01-29 17:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 05:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 515 AM CST. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Little Mound Creek Near Mathis Road affecting Harris County. For the Cypress Creek...including Eldridge Parkway, Mathis Road, Sharp Road, Katy-Hockley Road, Hufmeister Road, Grant Road, Kohrville, Stuebner-Airline Road, Westfield, Kuykendahl Road, Cypresswood Drive, Inverness Forest...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Mound Creek Near Mathis Road. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 204.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to 206.3 feet this evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 205.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 207.9 feet on 07/12/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (unknown time) Location Stg Stg Day/Time d1 d2 d3 Little Mound Creek Mathis Road 205.3 204.1 Sun 5 pm CST MSG MSG MSG

