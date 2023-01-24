Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Humble, Katy, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Cypress, Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Splashtown, Chateau Woods and northwestern Bush Intercontinental Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 16:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST. Target Area: Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Montgomery and Liberty Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 62.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with secondary roads near the river inundated, including FM 1485 west of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 56.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 61.4 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 57.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will rise above flood stage again late tomorrow evening to 59.0 feet Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 58.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 61.0 feet on 11/26/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed East Fork San Jacinto New Caney 58.0 56.5 Sun 4 pm CST 57.9 58.9 57.6
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Fort Bend by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fort Bend FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Humble, Katy, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Cypress, Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Splashtown, Chateau Woods and northwestern Bush Intercontinental Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Harris by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 17:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 05:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 515 AM CST. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Little Mound Creek Near Mathis Road affecting Harris County. For the Cypress Creek...including Eldridge Parkway, Mathis Road, Sharp Road, Katy-Hockley Road, Hufmeister Road, Grant Road, Kohrville, Stuebner-Airline Road, Westfield, Kuykendahl Road, Cypresswood Drive, Inverness Forest...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Mound Creek Near Mathis Road. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 204.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to 206.3 feet this evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 205.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 207.9 feet on 07/12/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (unknown time) Location Stg Stg Day/Time d1 d2 d3 Little Mound Creek Mathis Road 205.3 204.1 Sun 5 pm CST MSG MSG MSG
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Waller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 14:16:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Waller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Humble, Katy, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Cypress, Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Splashtown, Chateau Woods and northwestern Bush Intercontinental Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 20:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Liberty and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 446 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Kingwood, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Plum Grove, North Cleveland, Porter Heights, New Caney and Porter. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 20:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Hardin, Liberty and Polk Counties. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menard Creek near Rye. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins as low lying areas along the creek are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest around 22 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.4 feet on 06/09/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Menard Creek Rye 20.0 17.5 Sun 4 pm CST 22.4 20.3 17.2
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Jacinto by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 14:16:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Jacinto FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Liberty, Polk and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 446 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shepherd, Romayor, Rye, Segno and Tarkington Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Colorado, Fort Bend and Austin Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.6 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.7 feet on 01/16/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 16.2 Sun 4 pm CST 17.3 17.6 16.7
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Waller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 14:16:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waller FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Waller. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM CST, Gauge reports indicated a rise in area creeks and streams from runoff of earlier heavy rains. Mound Creek at FM 362 will likely rise overbanks this evening. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Areas around Mound Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0