It’s no secret that Travis Barker loves tattoos. The Blink-182 drummer has been covering his body in ink for years—in fact, GQ reports that at least 70 percent of his body has been tattooed at this point. Most of the designs are linked to fond memories of the past, so it's not surprising to see that many of his newest designers are inspired by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. His latest tattoo also appears to be a nod to the Poosh founder. On January 21, 2023, Barker posted a carousel of images on Instagram, and the last photo in the series debuts his new ink: a pair of eyes and eyebrows placed on his upper thigh that look like his wife’s. “Oh hey there,” he captions the post. Kardashian seemingly confirmed that her own eyes match the eyes in the tattoo by reposting the photo of her husband’s ink on her Instagram Story.

2 DAYS AGO