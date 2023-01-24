Read full article on original website
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Travis Barker Reveals a New Tattoo That Appears to Feature Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes
It’s no secret that Travis Barker loves tattoos. The Blink-182 drummer has been covering his body in ink for years—in fact, GQ reports that at least 70 percent of his body has been tattooed at this point. Most of the designs are linked to fond memories of the past, so it's not surprising to see that many of his newest designers are inspired by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. His latest tattoo also appears to be a nod to the Poosh founder. On January 21, 2023, Barker posted a carousel of images on Instagram, and the last photo in the series debuts his new ink: a pair of eyes and eyebrows placed on his upper thigh that look like his wife’s. “Oh hey there,” he captions the post. Kardashian seemingly confirmed that her own eyes match the eyes in the tattoo by reposting the photo of her husband’s ink on her Instagram Story.
Michael Bublé Reveals the Secret to His Successful 11-Year Marriage
From raising four children to coping with their son Noah’s liver cancer diagnosis (who has been in remission since 2017), Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have overcome a lot in their marriage since saying “I do” in 2011. Despite the difficulties that life has thrown at them, the couple has managed to stay in love with one another. In an interview with Red magazine for the March 2023 issue, the “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” singer opens up about his relationship with the Argentine actress, noting the one thing that’s responsible for their long-lasting union. “More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other’s fulfillment is important,” he says. “I’m not saying we’re perfect. Nobody is, but we both have that understanding.”
“Star Wars” Star Daisy Ridley Confirms She’s Married to Tom Bateman
Since celebrities are public figures who live in the limelight, it’s really difficult for any of them to go under the radar. When Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman were first spotted wearing matching rings in September of 2022, fans couldn’t help but speculate that the couple had tied the knot. It wasn’t until an interview for Rolling Stone, which was published on January 23, 2023, that the Star Wars star finally confirmed the rumors. When asked about her ring and her relationship status, she simply stated, “Yes! I got married.” However, the actress didn’t reveal any of the details behind her big day.
Joe Alwyn Addresses Engagement Rumors With Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have one of the most private relationships in Hollywood, despite the “Anti-Hero” singer’s massive fame and huge fanbase. Throughout their relationship, the couple has sparked engagement rumors, but they’ve managed to dodge the conversation every time. Once again, the Conversations With Friends star is asked about his relationship status with the Grammy Award-winner during an interview for WSJ Magazine’s May issue. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn jokes. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”
