WMDT.com
Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash
BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
WMDT.com
Salisbury fatal crash under investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Wednesday morning in Salisbury. At around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Salisbury Parkway and Tilghman Road for a reported vehicle crash with injuries. Officers arrived at the scene to find the Salisbury Fire Department tending to multiple victims.
WBOC
Rehoboth Boulevard to Close For Drawbridge Repairs
MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) for drawbridge repairs. According to DelDot, the repairs are for damage resulting from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in Dec. 2021 and again...
WBOC
Crews on the Scene of a Serious Salisbury Crash
SALISBURY, Md.-- Crews from the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department responded to a car crash with entrapment at Rt. 50 WB and Tilghman rd. early Wednesday morning. Details remain scarce, but the Westbound lane was closed while police finished their investigation. Since then, the car has been removed...
Cape Gazette
Dock repairs on the way in Lewes
Repairs to the docks at Canalfront Park in Lewes are moving forward thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The project comprises 9,000 square feet of new boardwalk, upgraded landings, an improved gazebo and work at the Net House. Bids will be accepted until 2:30 p.m., Thursday,...
Mobile Home Razed By Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Blaze In Maryland: Fire Marshal
A mobile home was destroyed by a midday two-alarm fire in Maryland that took firefighters nearly an hour to get under control. The fire marshal says that the fire was reported in Dorchester County shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, on Partridge Lane in Reliance when there was an electrical failure underneath the mobile home that sparked the blaze in the living room of the residence.
WBOC
Seaford Home Hit by Gunfire, DSP Investigating
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of someone firing shots into an occupied home in Seaford early Friday morning. Troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired at around 12:20 a.m. When they arrived troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire.
Ocean City Today
Scooter rental ban proposal hits home for victim in 2016 collision
A little more than six years ago, Patty Gregorio’s life changed forever in the few seconds it took the driver of a rented scooter to run a red light at a Coastal Highway intersection. It was a sunny August day in 2016. Gregorio and her wife, Stephenie Fowler, had...
WBOC
House Fire Causes Thousands in Damage
CENTREVILLE, Md.- A house fire in Queen Anne's County caused thousands of dollars in damage Thursday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal's office says the fire started around noon at a one-story home on Hunters Lane in Centreville. No injuries were reported. It took 10 firefighters from the Goodwill Volunteer Fire...
WBOC
A New Community Center Could Be in Berlins Future
BERLIN, Md. -- There are plans in place for a new community center in Berlin, if the town comes up with a way to pay for it. The price tag of the project is unknown at this point, but town leaders do have a unique idea to build some bank roll.
WBOC
Upgrade to Raw Water Line and Traffic Pattern Change Along Naylor Mill Rd.
SALISBURY, Md - There will be a change of traffic on Monday Jan 30, due to upgrades to a raw water line along Naylor Mill Road. During routine maintenance and inspections, a support issue was identified for a raw water line that brings water from the well field to the Paleo Water Treatment Plant for treatment. Due to higher than normal rain amounts and unusual temperatures, the pilons supporting the raw water line have shifted and decayed faster than anticipated and compromised the structure.
Police investigating shooting in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
Six solar fields await Sussex council action
Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
WGMD Radio
2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads
2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
Cape Gazette
Governors homeowners support Lewes firefighters
Representatives from the Governors Condominium Association presented a check for $1,500 to Lewes Fire Department officials at the firehouse Jan. 17. The money, raised from donations made at community happy hours and other events, is a way for Governors homeowners to thank the volunteers and career staff at the firehouse for their work protecting and aiding Lewes-area residents and businesses.
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Manufacturing building in Milford sold
Owners of the Salisbury, MD-based construction and development firm Gillis Gilkerson purchased an industrial building in Milford. “The principals of Gillis Gilkerson’s development team purchased this building with intent to lease it fully in the coming months,” stated George Merritt, an advisor for NAI Coastal, a real estate affiliate of Gillis Gilkerson.
WGMD Radio
Mobile Home Fire in Dorchester County Ruled Accidental
An accidental, electrical failure under a mobile home in Reliance, Dorchester County led to a fire that started in the living room, according to preliminary information by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire on Partridge Lane yesterday afternoon caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. It took 25 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the blaze. No one was injured.
State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence
The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Seaford where an occupied home was damaged early this morning. On January 27, 2023, at approximately 12:20 […] The post State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WGMD Radio
Update on New Route 113 Traffic Signals
Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.
Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun
The Delaware State Police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Marshall of Dover, Delaware yesterday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
