Just ppl butthurt that the Bills lost. His tweet was the same cadence that all teams use to break the huddle. They call the play "Go Fly Red On 3". Anyone who draws the Hamlin shade conclusion is either a moron who literally knows nothing about football or just a butthurt fan looking to vent some rage against an opponent who put them out of the Superbowl the year it was supposed to be theirs.
As a Bengals fan I’m not crying. They didn’t cry for us. Where was our neutral site?
dude is straight trash, hope that the NFL fines him for the way he talked to those girls Sunday but if not it will get worse and dude will catch a charge been played out dozen of times not that Cincy needs him with there way the rest of there team is
