Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Michigan and Michigan State wins

Penn State still sits atop the NWCA Coaches Poll at No. 1.

The Nittany Lions defeated No. 3 Michigan 30-8 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday and beat No. 22 Michigan State 34-6 on Sunday. Other Big Ten teams included in the poll are No. 2 Iowa, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 11 Nebraska, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 14 Northwestern, No. 20 Illinois, No. 23 Rutgers and No. 25 Indiana.

Penn State has nine wrestlers in this week’s individual InterMat rankings .

NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll January 24, 2023

Rank Team (First) Record Points Conf. Previous 1 Penn State (13) (10-0) 349 Big Ten 1 2 Iowa (1) (12-0) 337 Big Ten 2 3 Michigan (8-1) 320 Big Ten 3 4 Iowa State (10-2) 302 Big 12 4 5 Cornell (7-2) 281 EIWA 6 6 Ohio State (9-1) 276 Big Ten 7 7 Virginia Tech (7-2) 270 ACC 8 8 NC State (10-1) 266 ACC 5 9 Missouri (6-2) 242 Big 12 9 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) 211 Big 12 12 11 Nebraska (6-3) 209 Big Ten 11 12 Minnesota (10-2) 185 Big Ten 13 13 Wisconsin (7-5) 165 Big Ten 16 14 Northwestern (3-2) 161 Big Ten 14 15 Northern Iowa (4-2) 160 Big 12 15 16 North Dakota State (8-2) 143 Big 12 17 17 Arizona State (3-4) 125 Pac-12 10 18 South Dakota State (9-2) 123 Big 12 18 19 Appalachian State (6-2) 68 SoCon 21 20 Illinois (5-4) 62 Big Ten 25 21 Lehigh (6-7) 44 EIWA 19 22 Michigan State (7-4) 42 Big Ten 20 23 Rutgers (9-4) 41 Big Ten 24 24 Pittsburgh (7-2) 40 ACC NR 25 Indiana (6-2) 29 Big Ten 22

Dropped Out : No. 23 West Virginia (7-3). Others Receiving Votes : West Virginia 28, Penn 23, Northern Colorado 12, Stanford 10, Maryland 8, Cal Poly 7, North Carolina 6, Oklahoma 3, Oregon State 2.