Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Michigan and Michigan State wins
Penn State still sits atop the NWCA Coaches Poll at No. 1.
The Nittany Lions defeated No. 3 Michigan 30-8 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday and beat No. 22 Michigan State 34-6 on Sunday. Other Big Ten teams included in the poll are No. 2 Iowa, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 11 Nebraska, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 14 Northwestern, No. 20 Illinois, No. 23 Rutgers and No. 25 Indiana.
Penn State has nine wrestlers in this week’s individual InterMat rankings .
NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll January 24, 2023
|Rank
|Team (First)
|Record
|Points
|Conf.
|Previous
|1
|Penn State (13)
|(10-0)
|349
|Big Ten
|1
|2
|Iowa (1)
|(12-0)
|337
|Big Ten
|2
|3
|Michigan
|(8-1)
|320
|Big Ten
|3
|4
|Iowa State
|(10-2)
|302
|Big 12
|4
|5
|Cornell
|(7-2)
|281
|EIWA
|6
|6
|Ohio State
|(9-1)
|276
|Big Ten
|7
|7
|Virginia Tech
|(7-2)
|270
|ACC
|8
|8
|NC State
|(10-1)
|266
|ACC
|5
|9
|Missouri
|(6-2)
|242
|Big 12
|9
|10
|Oklahoma State
|(8-1)
|211
|Big 12
|12
|11
|Nebraska
|(6-3)
|209
|Big Ten
|11
|12
|Minnesota
|(10-2)
|185
|Big Ten
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|(7-5)
|165
|Big Ten
|16
|14
|Northwestern
|(3-2)
|161
|Big Ten
|14
|15
|Northern Iowa
|(4-2)
|160
|Big 12
|15
|16
|North Dakota State
|(8-2)
|143
|Big 12
|17
|17
|Arizona State
|(3-4)
|125
|Pac-12
|10
|18
|South Dakota State
|(9-2)
|123
|Big 12
|18
|19
|Appalachian State
|(6-2)
|68
|SoCon
|21
|20
|Illinois
|(5-4)
|62
|Big Ten
|25
|21
|Lehigh
|(6-7)
|44
|EIWA
|19
|22
|Michigan State
|(7-4)
|42
|Big Ten
|20
|23
|Rutgers
|(9-4)
|41
|Big Ten
|24
|24
|Pittsburgh
|(7-2)
|40
|ACC
|NR
|25
|Indiana
|(6-2)
|29
|Big Ten
|22
Dropped Out : No. 23 West Virginia (7-3). Others Receiving Votes : West Virginia 28, Penn 23, Northern Colorado 12, Stanford 10, Maryland 8, Cal Poly 7, North Carolina 6, Oklahoma 3, Oregon State 2.
Comments / 0