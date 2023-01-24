Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Jimmy Kimmel Dunks on His Critics in 20th Anniversary Show
Exactly 20 years to the day since his late-night show premiered on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel delivered an epic primetime special in which he reflected on two decades of comedy and welcomed back the same three guests he booked for his very first post-Super Bowl episode: George Clooney, Snoop Dogg, and Coldplay.
Is George Santos Now Trying to Hide His Spotify?
With a new George Santos revelation seeming to drop every day, the congressman looks as if he’s trying to prevent at least one thing from leaking: his Spotify account. Santos appears to have taken unusual countermeasures to conceal his Spotify—a seemingly innocuous piece of his digital footprint that would only disclose that he is a fan of Brazilian music, enjoys tunes by drag queens, and gives his playlists cringey names like “Vibes” and “Turn Up.”
Disney’s Next 100 Years Need to Focus on One Thing: Animation
Since Walt and Roy Disney took up their pencils in a garage 100 years ago this month, the organization they built has become the most recognizable entertainment brand in the world. Just saying “Disney” conjures up countless images of classic animation, from Sorcerer Mickey in Fantasia to Cinderella dancing with Prince Charming, from “Circle of Life” in The Lion King to Elsa letting it go in Frozen.
Comedian Nate Bargatze Is ‘Just the Right Amount of Dumb’
Comedian Nate Bargatze describes what he does for a living as “saying dumb stuff in front of large groups.” And he’s very good at it. On this bonus episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Bargatze talks about making the jump from Netflix to Amazon for his latest special Hello World, which premieres on Jan. 31 and finds him grappling with the everyday challenges of parenthood and middle age as only he can. We also get into the pros and cons of being a “clean” comedian, the one joke that caused a sex worker to call him out for being insensitive, and his biggest comedy goals moving forward.
‘You People’ Furthers ‘Black-ish’ Creator’s Obnoxious Racial Agenda
In 2023, Kenya Barris is the sort of auteur who evokes immediate eye-rolling and straight-up outrage upon the release of a new project. Such was the response to his first Netflix venture #blackAF, released at the start of the pandemic. Black Twitter, as well as some TV critics, raised a number of objections to the one-season sitcom. Among them were Barris’ apparent preference for casting light-skinned women, the show’s awkwardly inserted lectures on slavery, and, of course, that silly title. The prequel to Barris’ hit ABC show Black-ish, the interracial family-based comedy Mixed-ish, garnered many of the same complaints.
Trans Actor Stars as Love Interest in Taylor Swift’s New Music Video
Taylor Swift’s new music video for her track “Lavender Haze” finds the pop star blissfully reveling in a sensual new relationship—and it stars trans actor Laith Ashley as her love interest. The casting choice is being widely heralded as a landmark step. “At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major,” reporter Ashley Spencer tweeted.
Tyler Posey Is Very Game for a ‘Teen Wolf’ Musical
When Teen Wolf concluded its six-season run in 2017, it hardly felt like the show was going away forever. Sure, its subject matter is no longer en vogue—in 2023, shirtless werewolves are hardly the mythical creature du jour, the era of Twilight is long gone, and squeaky-clean superheroes have pretty much come to monopolize the sci-fi-action genre. And yet, in its time on the air, the MTV series managed to build one of the most ardent (and horniest) fanbases on social media (“Sterek” posts still appear on my Tumblr homepage nearly six years later).
Now Is the Perfect Time to Watch ‘Tár’ at Home
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. The truth is that part of me never wanted to watch Tár. First of all,...
