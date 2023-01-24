Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison County Corrections Officer allegedly assaulted by inmate suspected of murder
A Madison County Corrections Officer was injured after an inmate assaulted them, according to officials.
WTVM
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who are persons of interest after property was damaged at a laundromat on Jan. 10. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two...
WALB 10
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
WAFF
Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman who is charged with capital murder in commission to arson is requesting a plea deal. Susie Ella Stovall was arrested for her involvement in a house fire in 2015 that claimed the life of her husband. Azrel Gene Stovall, 66, was found dead in their double-wide mobile home.
Woman arrested in after allegedly shooting at relative in north Alabama
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person
The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
Decatur Police investigate shooting involving juvenile
A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation in Decatur, according to local law enforcement officials.
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
WTVM
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau made ten arrests, cleared multiple warrants and seized two firearms, drugs and money. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, in addition to the two guns, investigators seized nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, about five grams of...
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
wgnsradio.com
Thursday Morning Multi-Vehicle Accident Leads Emergency Crews to I-24 to Work Separate Crashes
Rutherford County, TN - There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 in the Westbound Lane heading into Rutherford County on Thursday morning around 7:00 AM. The wreck occurred near the Rutherford County line at Coffee County, next to the Beechgrove Road interchange, which is Exit 97. Hazmat crews were called to the scene as the tractor-trailer leaked diesel onto the roadway.
Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night. CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not […]
Two killed, six injured in Bedford Co. crash
Two people were killed in a collision involving two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Bedford County that left six others injured.
WTVM
1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured following a shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of the road. There is no word on the individual’s condition, and no arrests have been made. Columbus police are still investigating. This...
Officers asked to wear plain clothes at Capital Murder trial of alleged Auburn cop killer
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement officers are being asked to wear plain clothes and not their uniforms if they attend the February 6th Capital Murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn Police Officer. Tuesday, inside the Lee County Justice Center, a status hearing was held in the Capital Murder case involving […]
WTVM
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
