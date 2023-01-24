ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Americus community calls for action after recent shootings

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center

UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
OPELIKA, AL
WAFF

Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman who is charged with capital murder in commission to arson is requesting a plea deal. Susie Ella Stovall was arrested for her involvement in a house fire in 2015 that claimed the life of her husband. Azrel Gene Stovall, 66, was found dead in their double-wide mobile home.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person

The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
April Killian

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
FLORENCE, AL
wgnsradio.com

Thursday Morning Multi-Vehicle Accident Leads Emergency Crews to I-24 to Work Separate Crashes

Rutherford County, TN - There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 in the Westbound Lane heading into Rutherford County on Thursday morning around 7:00 AM. The wreck occurred near the Rutherford County line at Coffee County, next to the Beechgrove Road interchange, which is Exit 97. Hazmat crews were called to the scene as the tractor-trailer leaked diesel onto the roadway.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night. CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy