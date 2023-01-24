ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam the Sheepdog
4d ago

I doubt it’s a “hate group”….probably just law abiding, tax paying, heterosexual Americans.

Clark DeNoble
4d ago

How is yelling obscenities at a group of people going to change them to a different lifestyle? Is your faith so weak that their lifestyle is a temptation to you? Be good Christians and demonstrate what it is to be a good Christian. If that doesn't win them over then leave them to God's will.

Kathryn Englund
4d ago

the article mentions this event, and previous ones as fundraising. Just what are the funds to be used for?

