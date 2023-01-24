ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-Ems says it is investigating a house fire that occurred on January 27. Around 12 a.m. on Friday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW. On the scene they found a blaze coming from a vacant house. Fire officials say the fire engulfed the first and second floors of the exterior of the home and they were able to put the blaze out quickly.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO