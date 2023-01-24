Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Down By Downtown music festival is coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Spring is just a few months away and Downtown Roanoke is preparing for a weekend full of melodies. One of the many events includes the Down By Downtown four-day music festival starting on April 20. The festival features live music such as rock, funk, and...
wfxrtv.com
2023 Next-Level Chili Bowl Kickoff Nominations
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Follow the links below to nominate a fire station in your community today to compete in the DEVILS BACKBONE NEXT LEVEL CHILI-BOWL KICKOFF! Please nominate a team who has made a tremendous difference in community impact, or exhibits innovation, and a tasty chili recipe! $2,500 will be awarded to the first-place winner, second-place will receive a 65-inch television courtesy of Schewels Home Roanoke location.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Military Institute makes a splash with brand new aquatic center
Virginia Military Institute celebrate the ribbon cutting of their brand new $44 million-dollar aquatic center. The facility features a 50-meter pool that can be divided into three sections to allow for multiple uses at once. Virginia Military Institute makes a splash with brand …. Virginia Military Institute celebrate the ribbon...
wfxrtv.com
Roanokes ‘Saleeba’s Store of Hope’ opens doors to its pet food pantry
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Since 1946, Saleeba’s Grocery store on Tazewell Avenue has been part of the Roanoke community but closed a few years ago. It is now switching gears to bring a new vision to life. On January 27 the now pet food pantry, Saleeba’s Store of...
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
wfxrtv.com
New River Valley Criminologist and Africana studies professor weigh in on Tyre Nichols murder
Five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder on Thursday, Jan. 26th, in the death of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly beaten after a reckless driving traffic stop. New River Valley Criminologist and Africana studies …. Five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder on Thursday, Jan. 26th,...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Why you should wait to clean your garden
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year when we’re starting to think about getting the garden ready for Spring, but you might wanna “bee” careful and hold off just a bit. Donna Haley from the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program...
wfxrtv.com
Cafe deemed a "total loss" after fire in Bedford
The Bedford Fire Department says crews were coming back to the station after responding to a call in the Forest area of the county when they noticed black smoke coming from downtown Bedford. Cafe deemed a “total loss” after fire in Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department says crews...
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Mild Saturday, Rainy Sunday
After a cold morning in the 20s, Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. There may be a light breeze from time to time but nothing blustery. Clouds will begin to move over the region by the mid-evening in advance of rain on Sunday.
wfxrtv.com
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wfirnews.com
Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night
On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
wfxrtv.com
Radford defeats Longwood 63-59
RADFORD, Va. – Led by Josiah Jeffers’ 13 points, the Radford Highlanders defeated the Longwood Lancers 63-59 on Thursday night. The Highlanders are now 13-9 on the season, while the Lancers dropped to 15-7.
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
WSET
Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke house fire causes $10k in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-Ems says it is investigating a house fire that occurred on January 27. Around 12 a.m. on Friday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW. On the scene they found a blaze coming from a vacant house. Fire officials say the fire engulfed the first and second floors of the exterior of the home and they were able to put the blaze out quickly.
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
wfxrtv.com
Ongoing investigation after carjacking in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says there is an active and ongoing investigation after a carjacking that took place on January 26th. According to reports, on Thursday night, the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a call around 8:19 p.m. from the victim of an alleged robbery that occurred on the 800 block of Graham Street.
wfxrtv.com
Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.
Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
