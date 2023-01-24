ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Down By Downtown music festival is coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Spring is just a few months away and Downtown Roanoke is preparing for a weekend full of melodies. One of the many events includes the Down By Downtown four-day music festival starting on April 20. The festival features live music such as rock, funk, and...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

2023 Next-Level Chili Bowl Kickoff Nominations

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Follow the links below to nominate a fire station in your community today to compete in the DEVILS BACKBONE NEXT LEVEL CHILI-BOWL KICKOFF! Please nominate a team who has made a tremendous difference in community impact, or exhibits innovation, and a tasty chili recipe! $2,500 will be awarded to the first-place winner, second-place will receive a 65-inch television courtesy of Schewels Home Roanoke location.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Military Institute makes a splash with brand new aquatic center

Virginia Military Institute celebrate the ribbon cutting of their brand new $44 million-dollar aquatic center. The facility features a 50-meter pool that can be divided into three sections to allow for multiple uses at once. Virginia Military Institute makes a splash with brand …. Virginia Military Institute celebrate the ribbon...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Why you should wait to clean your garden

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year when we’re starting to think about getting the garden ready for Spring, but you might wanna “bee” careful and hold off just a bit. Donna Haley from the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Cafe deemed a "total loss" after fire in Bedford

The Bedford Fire Department says crews were coming back to the station after responding to a call in the Forest area of the county when they noticed black smoke coming from downtown Bedford. Cafe deemed a “total loss” after fire in Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department says crews...
BEDFORD, VA
cbs19news

ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Mild Saturday, Rainy Sunday

After a cold morning in the 20s, Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. There may be a light breeze from time to time but nothing blustery. Clouds will begin to move over the region by the mid-evening in advance of rain on Sunday.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night

On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Radford defeats Longwood 63-59

RADFORD, Va. – Led by Josiah Jeffers’ 13 points, the Radford Highlanders defeated the Longwood Lancers 63-59 on Thursday night. The Highlanders are now 13-9 on the season, while the Lancers dropped to 15-7.
RADFORD, VA
WSET

Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke house fire causes $10k in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-Ems says it is investigating a house fire that occurred on January 27. Around 12 a.m. on Friday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW. On the scene they found a blaze coming from a vacant house. Fire officials say the fire engulfed the first and second floors of the exterior of the home and they were able to put the blaze out quickly.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Ongoing investigation after carjacking in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says there is an active and ongoing investigation after a carjacking that took place on January 26th. According to reports, on Thursday night, the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a call around 8:19 p.m. from the victim of an alleged robbery that occurred on the 800 block of Graham Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.

Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
ROANOKE, VA

