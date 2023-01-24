Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Site of Farmer Joe’s Market in Cape Coral sells for $26M
Real Estate Holdings & Development Company LLC purchased the property at 1401 SW Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, the Farmer Joe’s Market site, from GNS Holdings LLC for $26 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $1.84 million. Operations at Farmer Joe’s were unaffected by the sale of the property.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area real estate inventory soars in December
Overall real estate inventory in the Naples area in December increased 106% when compared to December 2021, according to data from the Naples Area Board of Realtors. While there were 2,465 homes on the market last month, new listings decreased 12% from December 2021 to 765. The 636 closed sales last month marked a 42% decrease from a year ago as homes spent an average of 49 days on the market with a median sales price of $575,000.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Marco Island real estate inventory soars, sales decrease in December
Real estate inventory in December on Marco Island increased 75% compared to December 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 383 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 41 closings, a 56% decrease from December 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 65 days on the market, with 14 selling and a median sale price of $1.5 million. A total of 24 condominiums were sold, representing a 52% drop from December 2021, with a median sale price of $873,000.
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:b8b201ab5845b9bbf57f322a Player Element ID: 6319373552112. Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Clive Daniel Hospitality to design Olde Florida Motorcoach resort in LaBelle
Clive Daniel Hospitality was awarded a contract for the design of the welcome center and clubhouse of the future Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort in LaBelle. Working in collaboration with MHK Architecture & Planning and Lotus Construction on the combined 15,000-square-foot buildings, Clive Daniel Hospitality will manage the selection of all floor plans, furnishings, fixtures, finishes and equipment. The project broke ground in the fall 2022 and is expected to open in early 2024. It will be a resort with 443 recreational spaces, services and amenities. Located on the site of a former orange grove near a nature preserve, Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort features biking and hiking next to LaBelle’s future $1 billion water reservoir, as well as fishing and boating opportunities. It will accommodate visitors for up to six months at a time.
gulfshorebusiness.com
SWFL metro areas see increase in mortgage delinquency rates in November 2022
The Cape Coral-Fort Myers and Punta Gorda areas were among 18 U.S. metro areas to post year-over-year increases in overall mortgage delinquency rates in November 2022, according to data from CoreLogic’s Loan Performance Insight Report. Cape Coral-Fort Myers saw an increase of 3.1% and Punta Gorda experienced a 2.9% jump to top the list. Bloomsburg-Berwick, Pennsylvania, rounded out the top three with a 0.6% increase. For November 2022, 2.9% of all mortgages in the U.S. were in some stage of delinquency, which means 30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure, representing a 0.7% decrease compared to 3.6% in November 2021.
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Marco Island on Monday
Areas in Marco Island will experience a service interruption Monday, Jan. 30 from the morning into the afternoon. According to Marco Island City Hall, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for areas in Marco Island on Monday. The maps below show the areas impacted by the precautionary...
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Landowners adjacent to Bonita Estero Rail Trail project entitled to potential compensation
The Bonita Estero Rail Trail project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County. Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land continue to push...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pulte Homes to debut new North Naples townhomes Feb. 4
Pulte Homes will unveil a completed model townhome Feb. 4 at Sonoma Oaks in North Naples. Just off Collier Boulevard and close to Vanderbilt Beach Road, the community is planned for 114 townhomes, which start from the low $500,000s.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral-Fort Myers area tops list of U.S. most overvalued housing markets
Florida metro areas make up six of the 10 most overvalued housing markets in the nation, according to the latest report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area ranks No. 1, with buyers paying 62.29% more than they should, based on the sales history in that market. Homebuyers in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area are paying an average of $417,723 for a home compared to an expected price of $257,393. The other Florida markets in the top 10 are No. 2 Deltona (a 55.51% premium), No. 4. Palm Bay-Melbourne (54.55%), No. 6 Tampa (53.54%), No. 7 Lakeland (51.99%) and No. 10 North Port-Bradenton (48.41%). The only other metros in the top 10 are No. 3 Atlanta (54.88%), No. 5 Charlotte, North Carolina (54.04%); No. 8 Boise, Idaho (50.83%); and No. 9 Las Vegas (48.71%).
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to East Naples, Marco Island
At least 15 new restaurants are already planned for East Naples and Marco Island in 2023. The table is set for many to launch in February. Launched Jan. 9, The Mother Trucker Cafe was one of the first area restaurants to open in a new year that guarantees many culinary diversions. The small eatery at 4811 Tamiami Trail E. offers counter service with a menu of comfort food promising a taste of Chicago from all-beef Vienna hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas.
‘I can sleep tonight’: Ian survivors finding solutions at Insurance Villages
Florida Department of Financial Services hosting 5 Insurance Villages across Southwest Florida this week
Cape Coral food truck owners troubled by city’s new ordinance
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral wants food trucks to pack up and move every night. They say this is an effort to keep food trucks “mobile”. Food trucks stay parked in the same spot all day, where their customers can easily find them.
Edison Mall reopened following water main break repair
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Edison Mall is closed following a water main break on Saturday. Some stores have shared online that they are closed for the day. The mall will be closed until further repairs are done.
NBC Miami
Hurricane Ian Memorial Removed, But That's Not the End
The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers’ Centennial Park, but that won’t be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned buildings, says Liz...
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
St. Matthew’s House cuts ribbon on new affordable homes in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — More graduates of a local addiction recovery program have a safe and affordable place to live. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on three new homes in their gated community called Justin’s Village. It’s located in East Naples. The homes...
