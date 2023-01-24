Florida metro areas make up six of the 10 most overvalued housing markets in the nation, according to the latest report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area ranks No. 1, with buyers paying 62.29% more than they should, based on the sales history in that market. Homebuyers in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area are paying an average of $417,723 for a home compared to an expected price of $257,393. The other Florida markets in the top 10 are No. 2 Deltona (a 55.51% premium), No. 4. Palm Bay-Melbourne (54.55%), No. 6 Tampa (53.54%), No. 7 Lakeland (51.99%) and No. 10 North Port-Bradenton (48.41%). The only other metros in the top 10 are No. 3 Atlanta (54.88%), No. 5 Charlotte, North Carolina (54.04%); No. 8 Boise, Idaho (50.83%); and No. 9 Las Vegas (48.71%).

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO