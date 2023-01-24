ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Son faces charges after father’s Pleasant Grove shooting

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man was seriously injured after police say he was shot by his son Saturday afternoon. Cpt. Britt Smith, Pleasant Grove Police, told Gephardt Daily police were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. on a report of a gunshot, and responded to the area of 4000 N. Canyon Road.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KSLTV

DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motor home that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motor home was traveling at a speed...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy man was charged Friday with shooting two televisions and threatening to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. Luke James Bullard, 25, is charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief and making a threat of violence, class B misdemeanors.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake Police report success in finding missing 12-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT

