KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike patrol officer finds dope, weapon inscribed with 2nd Amendment in Ballpark neighborhood bust
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bike patrol officer pulled over a motorist for a traffic violation in the Ballpark neighborhood, police said, only to find him armed and holding marijuana and cocaine. “This investigation started at 1:23 p.m.Thursday when an officer assigned to...
‘Jail killer cops:’ SLC rally calls for justice for Tyre Nichols death
A rally calling for justice for the death of Tyre Nichols gathered in Liberty Park this afternoon, Jan. 28.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
Gephardt Daily
Son faces charges after father’s Pleasant Grove shooting
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man was seriously injured after police say he was shot by his son Saturday afternoon. Cpt. Britt Smith, Pleasant Grove Police, told Gephardt Daily police were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. on a report of a gunshot, and responded to the area of 4000 N. Canyon Road.
KSLTV
DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
KUTV
I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motor home that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motor home was traveling at a speed...
KSLTV
Former Murray mayor accused of spitting in driver’s face in road rage case
MURRAY, Utah — The former longtime mayor of Murray has been charged with spitting in the face of another driver during a road rage incident. Daniel Clarence Snarr, 73, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with propelling a bodily substance in a person’s face, a class A misdemeanor.
KSLTV
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy man was charged Friday with shooting two televisions and threatening to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. Luke James Bullard, 25, is charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief and making a threat of violence, class B misdemeanors.
ksl.com
Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
bigfoot99.com
Utah man faces more than 100 years in prison after triggering deadly I-80 crash
A reckless, intoxicated driver from Utah high on drugs faces 11 separate charges, including five of aggravated homicide with a vehicle, stemming from Sunday night’s multi-vehicle crash on I-80 that killed a group of friends from Arkansas who were headed home after spending a week at a bible college in Jackson Hole.
KUTV
Unified Police searching for 2 women suspected of stealing, using deaf woman's credit card
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are searching for two women who they say pretended to help a deaf woman while they picked her pocket. According to police. the women acted like they wanted to help the woman as they followed her out of the Millcreek Walmart. But instead,...
Thief abandons stolen truck in parking lot but takes firearm stored inside: SLCPD
A man reportedly had his truck stolen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and when he recovered it a day later, the unsecured gun he had stored inside the vehicle was gone.
KUTV
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Salt Lake City police said Abrianna was found and she is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Salt Lake City are searching for a 12-year-old girl who they said was last seen in Salt Lake City. They said 12-year-old Abrianna Trujillo was seen near...
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
ABC 4
Salt Lake Police report success in finding missing 12-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.
ABC 4
Police investigate shots reportedly fired at Taylorsville High School; suspects in custody
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Taylorsville High School was placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the parking lot on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. Lt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said they received multiple reports of shots fired at Taylorsville High around 12:30 p.m....
Gephardt Daily
Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
KUTV
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
